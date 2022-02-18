The authors of NieR: Automata will keep their roots: they do not want to be “labeled” for their action games

Although Platinum Games has expressed its interest in online multiplayer titles, it will not give up its classic adventures.

Platinum Games has dominated the news with some of the statements given by Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba, who has recently adopted the position of CEO in the company. Both have granted an interview to VGC that has allowed to know plans around the company such as the importance of creative freedom when it comes to consider an offer to buy. And although they have also expressed their interest in making titles online multiplayerThey assure that this will not move them from their original roots.

We don’t want to be labeled ‘The Action Game Company’Hideki KamiyaIn the words of the CEO, many horizons are opening up for Platinum Games related to multiplayer games, but that does not mean that they continue to think of more adventures of the style of Bayonetta o NieR: “Both of them [con Kamiya] we think it’s a fun concept and we want to explore it more. But at the same time, we don’t want it to be taken as a message that we’re abandoning games similar to what we’ve done so far.”

Kamiya also talks about the roots of the company from his point of view and, although he doesn’t go specifically into online multiplayer games, he does talk about the genre that has catapulted Platinum Games to fame: “I think in terms of fan expectations in relation to linear action games like NieR or Bayonetta, we understand that we have some respect for the action games we’ve created, and we’re glad to hear that. But we don’t want to be labeled as ‘The Action Games Company’, we want to be labeled as the company that is interested in original and fun gameplay“.

While Kamiya exemplifies his statements with Sun Crest, the shoot ’em up retro which will be released in the next few days, the interview also leaves room for his intentions with the canceled Scalebound. And it is that, as we gathered previously in this house, the creative has already expressed his desire to resume the project on multiple occasions, since he assures that he wants to see it finished.