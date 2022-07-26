The authors of Persona reveal which are the most desired games by users to make remakes

In his last direct, Atlus shows the results of a survey addressed to his players.

Atlus is already preparing to expand the universe of Person, Shin Megami Tensei and Catherine through adaptations to television series and films. Fans of these franchises have applauded this decision, but they have also had the opportunity to participate in a poll created by the developer to find out which games their community wants to see again in the form of remake.

This leaves us with a list of games mainly starring the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei sagas, as Atlus revealed in his latest YouTube direct (via ScrambledFaz On twitter). It seems that fans want to meet again with a new version of Persona 3, but there are other titles that have also caught the attention of players for their possible return as a remake. Next, you have the list of the Top 10 most voted by users.

Source: via ScrambledFaz on Twitter

Persona 3

Persona 2

Persona 1

Persona 4

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil summoner Soul Hackers

Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse

Shin Megami Tensei 4

Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga

Etrian Odyssey

As you can see, Persona and Shin Megami Tensei occupy almost the entire ranking, except for the RPG Etrian Odysseywhich came out for Nintendo DS back in 2008. In this way, it is shown once again that Atlus drinks from the success of its two best-known franchises, to which they continue to dedicate time with new installments and exciting ports.

In this sense, players from all over the world have been encouraged by the announcement of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable for Xbox, PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. However, PS5 users have been disappointed to learn that the PS4 version of Persona 5 Royal cannot be upgraded to the new generation of consoles, forcing them to pay full price Of the delivery.

More about: Atlus, Remake, Persona and Shin Megami Tensei.