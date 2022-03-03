The authors of Returnal are already preparing their next game: Housemarque is working on a new IP

The CEO of the study, Ilari Kuittinen, has shared his plans at the DICE Awards, where Returnal has received several awards.

Returnal has managed to be an atypical shootera game that takes an unusual approach in these times, providing some triple A production values. A roguelite like the ones we fell in love with in the past, with an arcade heart and very challenging, but with a new generation narrative and graphics. The talent of your studio, Housebranddid not go unnoticed by PlayStationlaunching for its acquisition last year.

We are one of the last dinosaurs making arcade gamesIlari Kuittinen, CEO de HousemarqueThe title has had a great presence at the recent DICE Awards, awards in which It Takes Two has once again swept away, taking the distinction for best game of the year and best design, and where Returnal has managed to win the award for best music original and best sound design. In an interview after the awards, Gregory Louden, narrative director of Returnal, Ilari Kuittinen, CEO de Housemarque and Harry Krueger, game director, have answered some questions from Venture Beat about the future of the studio.

In one of the answers, Kuittinen has talked about the identity of housemarque games and how these fit into today’s industry and multiplayer-focused games-as-a-service. Kuittinen has defined the study as “one of the latest dinosaurs making arcade video games“, remembering Nex Machina, a shoot ’em up with all the style of the arcades of the 80s.

We are conceptualizing. We’ll see what comes outIlari Kuittinen, CEO de HousemarqueRegarding multiplayer games, Kuittinen has recognized that worked on multiplayer games because years ago, I felt like it was kind of an obligation. “We tried and we really didn’t succeed. But we are in the first moments of a new game, a new IP, we are conceptualizing. We’ll see what comes out,” revealed Kuittinen. It seems that we will still have to wait for more details of this new title from the studio, but we can’t wait to see what a studio with such a personal style is preparing for us. If you want to know more about the challenging and frenetic last title of the study, remember that in 3DJuegos you can find our analysis of Returnal.

