The authors of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened explain why they are doing a Kickstarter to finish the remake

Frogwares studio is located in the Ukraine, so the Russian invasion has seriously altered their plans.

Some may have been surprised by the fact that the remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened that is being carried out Frogwares It is being financed in part through a Kickstarter campaign, but it has a fairly logical explanation considering that we are talking about a Ukrainian team.

Before the figure they were asking for (70,000 euros) was exceeded, the study recounted their situation in a video published on the YouTube channel entitled ‘Creating games in a war zone’. In it, the developers explain how difficult it has been to deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the uncertainty it has created.

Some members are serving in the militaryThey say that, despite the fact that Frogwares headquarters are located in kyiv, bombs have fallen nearby and even study members are serving in the military or in humanitarian aid associations. The fact that they ask for extra money is not because they cannot afford the development right now, it is to create a safety net that guarantees that they can finish it in the next few months.

In addition, they comment that they have been making games for many years and want to reward very staunch players in some way, with incentives that include up to put names and photos in the credits. In fact, some patrons will not only receive this remake of the 2006 game made with Unreal Engine 4, but will also be offered access to the releases of the next five years that the studio will carry out.

As they have already reached the goal on Kickstarter, we can only wait for the new story of the remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened to be released sometime in 2023 en PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Gog, Gamesplanet), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch.

Más sobre: Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – Remake, Frogwares, Ucrania, Rusia, Kickstarter y Micromecenazgo.