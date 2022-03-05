The authors of The Medium pull their games from Russia and Belarus in protest of the Ukraine War

Bloober Team joins a wave of protests that increasingly includes more video game companies.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is having more and more impact on the video game industry, with companies like CD Projekt RED, makers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, pulling their games from Russia along with services from their GOG platform. Just yesterday, the Ukrainian government asked the industry for a greater commitment to sanction Russia and Belarusputting the focus on PlayStation and Xbox.

In a statement from his official Twitter account, the Polish studio has confirmed that they will cease the sale of games in Russia and Belarus on all your platforms. “We have been working with our partners to remove the games from stores in these countries – the ban will go into effect on Steam first,” it explained. Bloober Team.

Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian peopleBloober Team“Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people and this is one of the many steps we are currently taking to support them”. From Bloober Team they have assured to be aware of the implication that these movements have for many Russian and Belarusian players, who are not involved with the invasion, although they have been shown firm with the decision: “it is worth taking every step that can help stop the war“.

Bloober Team have shared their will to help end the war, putting pressure on Russian and Belarusian public opinion while showing their solidarity with the Ukrainian people “both in words and in deeds”. The study has finalized its statement claiming a “joint global resistance to help make a difference”. In the same way, they have claimed the need for involvement in the conflict: “We want to be part of a world that does not turn a blind eye to warmongering. AND we will not remain neutral when human lives are at stake”.

