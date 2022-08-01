The authors of the RPG Disco Elysium are working on a new science fiction game

In ZA/UM they have published different job offers looking for artists for their next project.

In 2019, Disco Elysium surprised us all by offering a unique RPG experience with a strong personality coming from the ZA/UM team, who signed one of the best games of 2019 that, after its launch on PC, would end up reaching the different consoles with The Final Cut.

They look for profiles capable of imagining new worldsAfter all this, the independent studio is already working on a new video game, as we read on PC Gamer. In fact, ZA/UM has published job offers for artists who tell us that they are creating a science fiction title that it will have to do in some way with the space or with new approaches, which would collide with the conception of the previous project.

The candidate must be someone who “understands that there are more things in heaven and on earth than are dreamed of in philosophy.” They look for artists who are capable of build new worldsalthough they point out that the words are aimed at emphasizing that the candidate must be very creative rather than confirming that the new project will have an interstellar nature.

If you want to know why the latest ZA/UM game is so fascinating to us, we invite you to read the analysis of Disco Elysium made by our colleague Alberto Pastor at the time, who was also able to get his hands on the later console versions explaining, for example, how to play on portable on Switch.

