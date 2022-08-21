The auxiliary bishop of Managua pleaded for the release of his colleague Rolando Álvarez: “I am suffering for Nicaragua and for our Church”

Monsignor Silvio Báez, auxiliary bishop of Managua, is out of Nicaragua by decision of Pope Francis for security reasons

The auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Managua, Silvio Baezurged this Sunday to “ask for the freedom” of his Nicaraguan colleague Rolando Álvarez, arrested on Friday by the Police of the Daniel Ortega regime, which accuses him, without offering evidence, of trying to “organize violent groups.”

“You have to ask for freedom. You don’t have to negotiate with the person. You have to ask for freedom, because they are innocent”Báez demanded at a mass celebrated in the Santa Agatha parish, in Miami, United States, which he broadcast through his social networks.

Álvarez, 55, bishop of the Matagalpa diocese and apostolic administrator of the Estelí diocese, both in northern Nicaragua, was arbitrarily abducted last Friday by police officers from the provincial episcopal palace along with four priests and three seminarians, after having been confined for 15 days.

The National Police, which directs Francis Diazbrother-in-law of the dictator Ortega, confirmed that they carried out an operation at dawn in the episcopal see of Matagalpa in which they took Álvarez and his collaborators against their will, and then transferred them to Managua.

Álvarez, the first bishop arrested since Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2007, is under “household protection” in Managua.

Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez was arrested last Friday by Daniel Ortega’s security forces

Pope Francis expressed this Sunday his concern and pain over the situation in Nicaragua and called for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the foundations for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found”, although, in his call at the end of the prayer of Angelus in Saint Peter’s Square, made no reference to the arrest of Bishop Álvarez.

“I closely follow with concern and pain the situation that has been created in Nicaragua that affects people and institutions, I would like to express my conviction and my wish that through an open and sincere dialogue the bases for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found. peaceful”said the Pope, who until this Sunday had not spoken about the situation in Nicaragua.

For his part, Bishop Báez, who has been out of Nicaragua for 40 months by decision of Pope Francis for security reasons, advocated for Álvarez, the priests and lay people detained, as well as for the 190 political prisoners.

“I want you to know that I am suffering a lot and praying a lot for you, for Nicaragua and for our Church” he claimed.

Francis expressed his concern without mentioning the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez

“I especially want to greet with affection our brothers and sisters from the diocese of Matagalpa and Estelí who are currently being deprived of the physical presence of their pastor and I know that it is a great pain for them,” he continued.

Likewise, he asked Nicaraguans not to lose hope and trust in the Lord.

The arrest of Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez is the most recent chapter in a particularly convulsive last year for the Nicaraguan Catholic Church with the Ortega regime, who has branded the leaders as “coup plotters” and “terrorists.”

This year, the Sandinista dictatorship expelled from the country the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw summer day, and 18 nuns from the Missionaries of Charity order, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta. They have also imprisoned seven priests, shut down eight Catholic radio stations and pulled three Catholic channels from subscription television programming.

The dictator Daniel Ortega intensified the persecution against the Nicaraguan Church

The Police have also entered by force and raided a parish, preventing parishioners from receiving the Eucharist inside the temple and besieging other priests in their churches. Likewise, the Archdiocese of Managua was prohibited from carrying out a procession with the pilgrim image of the Virgin of Fatima.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

The Catholic community represents 58.5% of the 6.6 million inhabitants of Nicaragua, according to the latest national census.

With information from EFE

