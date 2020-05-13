The Avatar Sequels’ Budget Sounds Absolutely Wild

Go away a Remark
For a decade, James Cameron’s Avatar was the highest-grossing film of all time, till Avengers: Endgame dethroned the sci-fi epic final spring. In anticipation for repeated success for the franchise transferring ahead, the filmmaker has 4 sequels within the works with 20th Century Studios. Cameron is at present within the thick of filming Avatar 2 and 3 back-to-back forward of their deliberate releases in 2021 and 2023.
Avatar earned $2.79 billion again in 2009 off a reported manufacturing funds of round $237 million, per Field Workplace Mojo. Properly, the approaching sequels will evidently price over $1 billion, based on Deadline. Alright, did they really construct Pandora? That funds sounds completely bonkers. Now the numbers aren’t particular about what number of sequels are being lumped into that quantity, however James Cameron has 4 deliberate out.
By basic math, every Avatar sequel would then price about $250 million every. That may be very a lot within the neighborhood of the unique Avatar and tentpole blockbusters from the Avengers, Harry Potter, The Hobbit and Darkish Knight franchises. Until that is in some way just for the primary two sequels?
Avatar is now beneath the umbrella of Disney, and the studio has had its share of astronomical budgeted movies. 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was the costliest movie ever made at $397 million, and 2012 flop John Carter price the studio $263 million to make. Again in 2017, Fox Chairman and CEO claimed the upcoming Avatar sequels can be “the costliest motion pictures of all time.”
Avatar 2 and 3 have been in the midst of manufacturing in New Zealand earlier than world well being considerations despatched James Cameron and the Avatar forged and crew packing. Cameron has continued to work on digital manufacturing on his big-budget sequels in Los Angeles and Weta Digital. He’s assured the films can proceed earlier than later due to New Zealand’s maintain on the well being disaster. Right here’s his current replace:
On the intense facet, New Zealand appears to have been very efficient in controlling the virus and their aim just isn’t mitigation, however eradication, which they imagine that they’ll do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there’s an excellent probability that our shoot is perhaps delayed a few months, however we will nonetheless do it. In order that’s excellent news.
One other silver lining is the truth that James Cameron continues to be on schedule for the Avatar sequels in a time when numerous launch dates are being pushed again and shuffled round. It ought to come to no shock that Avatar is on the costly facet contemplating the filmmakers plans to work with greater body charges and implement movement seize whereas underwater.
Avatar 2 is at present set for December 17, 2021, with the third movie coming in December 2023, Avatar 4 for December 2025 and Avatar 5 for December 2027. Are you excited to see James Cameron’s imaginative and prescient for the franchise? Vote in our ballot beneath.
