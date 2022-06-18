The award-winning Unpacking hides a clue about the studio’s next game

Witch Beam’s original moving title won several Best of the Year awards.

If by now you don’t know Unpacking, let me tell you what it is one of the most outstanding indie games of 2021. His original proposal based on telling a story through moves won several awards at the best of the year galas, especially for the focus of his narrative.

For this reason, there are many who wonder what will be next for Witch Beam, something that the studio does not want to reveal at the moment. However, in a recent newsletter that GamesRadar has echoed, its managers state that they have hidden a clue of it in the Unpacking itself.

There is a pixel art concept in the elements of the gameSpecific, a pixel art concept is found between all title elements. The problem? That it is a very complicated task to guess which one it is, since the game has a multitude of pictures, covers (of games, CDs, DVDs and magazines), utensils, clothes and more that contain designs and drawings. For the moment, we will have to stay with the desire, although it is still curious that they already had a clear idea of ​​their next development despite being Unpacking.

Either way, it’s a good time to give Unpacking a try if we haven’t already. The game is available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but is also on sale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, having landed on PlayStation consoles earlier this year.

