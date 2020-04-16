The Awesome NCIS Cameo Viewers May Have Missed In The Season 17 Finale

You will have seen in the course of the episode, Mark walks via the squad room and there’s an agent strolling by and he goes, ‘Omar, I haven’t obtained time!’ and he retains strolling. Nicely, Omar Lopez is the newly put in director of the particular NCIS, for actual. It’s been a practice with the present, going again to Season 1, that when the director of the company comes to go to, we’ve him stroll via the squad room, hand off a espresso or no matter. As I stated, we had been 13 minutes over however we saved Omar in, and the one observe Mark gave us on the scene was, ‘You used the unsuitable take of Omar! He gave us a greater response.’ We ended up with the unique take that the director put in, however we went round and round and round with Mark on that one.