The Awesome NCIS Cameo Viewers May Have Missed In The Season 17 Finale

NCIS wrapped up Season 17 with an uncommon finale episode. Granted, it wasn’t really the supposed season finale for the CBS drama, however the Hollywood shutdowns halted manufacturing and capped the season off with 20 out of the 24-episode order. Sure storylines might must be revisited in some unspecified time in the future down the highway, however the Season 17 finale, known as “The Arizona,” was game-changing for Gibbs and included a reasonably superior NCIS cameo that viewers might have really missed.
NCIS’ “The Arizona” adopted the story of Christopher Lloyd’s Joe Smith, who wished his ashes to be buried the place the USS Arizona bombing occurred at Pearl Harbor throughout World Battle II. Mark Harmon’s Gibbs finally obtained Joe to open up and was later snug sufficient to share his personal battle expertise from his time in Kuwait. In the midst of the episode, Gibbs known as out to a person named Omar, who was strolling by on the time. It was random, and the character had by no means appeared earlier than on the present. Who was this thriller man? Right here’s what NCIS showrunner Frank Cardea instructed TVLine about that intriguing cameo:
You will have seen in the course of the episode, Mark walks via the squad room and there’s an agent strolling by and he goes, ‘Omar, I haven’t obtained time!’ and he retains strolling. Nicely, Omar Lopez is the newly put in director of the particular NCIS, for actual. It’s been a practice with the present, going again to Season 1, that when the director of the company comes to go to, we’ve him stroll via the squad room, hand off a espresso or no matter. As I stated, we had been 13 minutes over however we saved Omar in, and the one observe Mark gave us on the scene was, ‘You used the unsuitable take of Omar! He gave us a greater response.’ We ended up with the unique take that the director put in, however we went round and round and round with Mark on that one.
Truthfully, that’s fairly superb. It’s all the time actually enjoyable when NCIS works to incorporate the real-life group the collection relies on. NCIS: Los Angeles additionally included a number of cameos of precise NCIS chiefs through the years, so the custom extends past that of the father or mother present. Nevertheless, the story didn’t finish there. Frank Cardea added that the CBS drama has a good longer historical past with Omar Lopez, who was appointed in June 2019. In his phrases:
The different nice story about Omar is that he came over in Season 1 — when he was a probie. That is how lengthy the present has been on. He was a JAG lawyer who joined NCIS 17 years in the past, again then he visited the set with another person, and now he’s head of the company.
That’s what I name coming full circle. Frank Cardea additionally revealed that, whereas the unique Season 17 finale wasn’t going to finish on a cliffhanger, it could have had a “shock ending.” It’s a improvement that Cardea and the NCIS writing staff deliberate to “go ahead with” in Season 18, however solely time will inform whether or not these plans should be reworked.
