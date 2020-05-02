The Awesome Way Parks And Recreation’s Reunion Updated The Characters’ Stories

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the particular Parks and Rec reunion episode on NBC.
The complete Parks and Recreation gang bought again collectively for a reunion episode on NBC… type of. In a 30-minute particular in assist of Feeding America, government producer Mike Schur recruited Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Inheritor (together with some very acquainted visitor stars) to reprise their roles for a socially-distant installment. The reunion episode supplied some hilarious updates on the place these characters are and the way they’re dealing with quarantine.
Filmed remotely, the episode follows the characters chatting with one another to be sure that everyone is okay regardless of present occasions. So, learn on for a rundown of what’s taking place with the likes of Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, and extra!
Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) And Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott)
In true Leslie Knope fashion, Amy Poehler’s character insisted on a cellphone tree with all of her Pawnee buddies. Laborious at work on the Division of Inside (and cheerful regardless of having to shut all of the nationwide parks in her jurisdiction), Leslie nonetheless likes to admire Ann’s magnificence, volunteer for a number of committees (that she created), meet up with her pals, and attempt to unfold her good messages even after they fall on the deaf ears of Pawnee press. All issues thought of, she’s solely getting two hours of sleep as an alternative of her common 4.
As for Ben Wyatt, he’s coping with quarantine rather less effectively than his spouse. Caught at house with the children regardless of his standing as a congressman, Ben has returned to 2 of his standbys: the Letters to Cleo t-shirt and the Cones of Dunshire recreation. He broke out of his haze of writing a screenplay for a claymation Cones of Dunshire film to hitch Leslie in making an attempt to tell pals and Pawnee reporters about social distancing. Additionally, he nonetheless doesn’t get the hype round Li’l Sebastian. Come on, Ben!
Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman)
Ron Swanson has been getting ready for social distancing all his life, so he’s dealing with present occasions fairly effectively. In truth, he’s had sufficient time for looking that he has stocked up 12-years-worth of venison jerky. He’s nonetheless with Diane, however his distant location and completely happy marriage didn’t cease Tammy 2 (performed by Nick Offerman’s real-life spouse Megan Mullally) from monitoring him down. Regardless of being left to the wolves, Tammy 2 escaped, and Ron is afraid for the wolves.
April Ludgate (Audrey Plaza) And Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt)
April Ludgate is coping with quarantine by throwing all of her garments in a rubbish bag and all the time carrying the primary 5 issues she pulls out. Regardless of nonetheless being married to Andy, she and her husband are in separate rooms, for excellent (and hilarious) causes. Andy managed to get himself locked within the shed, and April is leaving him to determine it out for himself. Why? As a result of Burt Macklin does not need assistance.
Andy Dwyer has not but discovered the best way to unlock the shed and has been caught inside for 2 days, however he is not upset with April and his isolation gave him time to do what’s actually essential: reprise his function as Johnny Karate to poorly educate children about washing their palms and, after all, serenade his pals with a rendition of “5000 Candles within the Wind” for Li’l Sebastian. R.I.P. Li’l Sebastian.
Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) And Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe)
Ann Perkins is all by herself with out her husband or children within the cellphone tree, however for good cause! She went again to her job as a nurse to assist out in Michigan in mild of the coronavirus, so she’s isolating herself for the security of Chris and the children. They’re nonetheless in the identical home, however safely aside. Way to assist out, Ann!
As for Chris Traeger, he is fortunately supporting his spouse and doing his half for the CDC by donating blood 4 instances per week as a result of he’s extraordinarily wholesome. Unsurprisingly, his blood sort is simply plain optimistic, and his crimson blood cells are so massive that they’re seen to the bare eye. Chris is outwardly a “tremendous healer,” together with Megan Rapinoe and a panther from the Miami zoo.
Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari)
Tom Haverford was imagined to be in Bali with Lucy, however the e book tour that may have ended with him in paradise was cancelled. He is nonetheless considering of entrepreneurial concepts, together with double-breasted pajamas, protecting masks with the tooth of different folks (like Timothée Chalamet) printed on them, tiny iPads for every finger, and lasagna that can also be rest room paper. Tom goes a bit stir loopy.
Donna Meagle (Retta)
Donna Meagle remains to be with Joe, who’s educating from house, and Donna has determined that each instructor deserves “a model new Mercedes in any case this.” She already bought Joe a Mercedes, although! Contemplating her Mercedes buy and the truth that she was chatting with Tom from inside her gigantic closet filled with garments and footwear, she’s clearly doing simply nice for herself!
Garry Gergich (Jim O’Inheritor)
Sadly, no one nonetheless likes Garry Gergich, and cancelling the annual Pawnee Popsicle Lick And Move did not make him any pals. He hasn’t mastered the artwork of cellphone filters, however he did set Leslie and Ben’s media blitz about official well being pointers up with some Pawnee press. Garry’s marriage remains to be seemingly going robust, at the least!
Recurring Characters
Would the particular reunion episode of Parks and Rec have been full with out a few of the most memorable recurring characters of the unique seven seasons? Paul Rudd truly opened the episode as Bobby Newport, sporting a “Knope 2012” sweatshirt and filming from his household’s fox looking state in Switzerland, the place he has not but caught a fox.
Mo Collins was again as Joan Callamezzo, whose Pawnee At this time grew to become Joan at Dwelling, and Joan has an entire bunch of creepy dolls protecting her firm. And hey, she has an EGOT! Joan has formally been banned from the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys.
Additionally again was Jason Mantzoukas as Dennis Feinstein, whose “Miracle Treatment” cologne kills every thing in is available in contact with and subsequently should additionally kill viruses. Jay Jackson was within the combine as Perd Hapley for a quarantine model of Ya’ Heard? With Perd, whose supply has not been impacted by the worldwide pandemic. Jon Glaser starred in a industrial as Dr. Jeremy Jamm, full with quarantine self-haircut, providing to speak folks via their dental procedures that is likely to be authorized.
The particular episode certainly would not have labored with out Ben Schwartz making an look as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, who simply bought run over by a Porsche and is reaping the monetary rewards. He purchased an unlimited home with no furnishings, and bought industrial time with nothing to promote however his private cellphone quantity, which after all is (930) 1-RALPHIO.
The episode ended with the entire forged (even Ben!) singing alongside to “5000 Candles within the Wind,” and if you happen to did not already suppose Parks and Rec wants to return again for extra, this particular is likely to be sufficient to persuade you. That stated, this episode was to lift cash and consciousness for Feeding America and never the primary episode of a revival on NBC, so be glad that the entire forged went the additional mile to make it occur!
