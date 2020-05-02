The Awesome Way Parks And Recreation’s Reunion Updated The Characters’ Stories

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) And Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott)

In true Leslie Knope fashion, Amy Poehler’s character insisted on a cellphone tree with all of her Pawnee buddies. Laborious at work on the Division of Inside (and cheerful regardless of having to shut all of the nationwide parks in her jurisdiction), Leslie nonetheless likes to admire Ann’s magnificence, volunteer for a number of committees (that she created), meet up with her pals, and attempt to unfold her good messages even after they fall on the deaf ears of Pawnee press. All issues thought of, she’s solely getting two hours of sleep as an alternative of her common 4.