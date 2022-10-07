The awkward moment a chess player accused of cheating gets a full body scan

Hans Niemann, accused of cheating, lived an unusual moment in the United States



Hans Niemanna 19-year-old American grandmaster, has been at the center of the accusations in the chess world since the beginning of last monthwhen a surprising victory over the number 1 in the world, Magnus Carlsen, was followed by Carlsen hinting that something nefarious had happened. Later, the young American acknowledged having cheated in games on the site Chess.com when he was 12 and 16 years old, but insisted that he had not repeated what he described as “an absolutely ridiculous mistake”.

Now, when he showed up to participate in the U.S. Chess Championshipsthe security of the Saint luis Chess Club ordered his entire body to be scanned. From his feet to his head to detect if he was wearing any type of device that would help him cheat in the contest. That is why Niemann can be seen being subjected to a strict control that went viral mainly because not all players went through that record.

It should be noted that the Chess.com site acknowledged that the chess player “probably cheated” in more than 100 online matchesincluding some that occurred after he had turned 17 and took place at prize events.

In the first round of the American championship, she defeated a 15-year-old girl and declared: “This is a message to everyone and this game showed the chess player that I am. He also showed that I am not going to back down and I am going to play my best chess here, regardless of the pressure.”

Magnus Carlsen was the first to raise his voice against Hans Niemann

For those who described as excessive the control carried out Niemann, it is important to clarify that the cheating industry in chess has advanced towards unsuspected levels to the point that there are versions that indicate the existence of anal devices. Is that a few weeks ago on the site Reddit, One user referred to a new method of cheating in chess, which he dubbed “anal chips.” A joke referring to a new hiding place in the human body to introduce a chip that transmits information to the user.

The case came to the attention of Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, who linked the joke with a phrase by the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. And on his Twitter account he published (a post he later deleted) and it went viral: “Talent reaches a goal that no one else can reach. The genie hit a target that no one can see (because he is in your c…).”

In an interview with the journalist Alejandro Ramírez, Niemann had been annoyed by these versions and fired: “Do you want me to get completely naked? I will do it. I don’t care because I know I’m clean.”

