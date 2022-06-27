The awkward moment that Piqué lived at the door of the house he shared with Shakira: did they not let him in?

It happened when he went to pick up his children



The novel between Gerard Piqué and Shakira added a new chapter. This time, singer would have prevented him from entering his home that he shared with the soccer player and everything was recorded by the press that was stationed at the door of the house.

According to the program The fat and the skinny (Univision), Piqué went to the house of the Colombian to look for the two children what they have in common for take them to school. However, at the garage door they did not give him access and for this reason he remained inside the car for a few minutes sending messages with his cell phone.

Seeing that the journalists approached him, the defender of Barcelona, ​​​​who was left in the center of the scene for an alleged infidelity to his partner with whom he had been together for more than 12 years, He left the place but returned a short time later.

During that period, Shakira’s truck could be seen with the children Milan and Sasha inside ready to be transferred to school. Finally, With Piqué again at the door of the home, they agreed and their two children got into their father’s car.

In case one more episode was needed, the TV cameras captured the moment when a city car washed the street where a few days ago, a Shakira fan left a message declaring his love for her in which he also asks her to marry him. For this reason, the singer’s house is guarded by the police.

Piqué and Shakira, the kings of Google searches. (photo: Vigo Lighthouse)

For weeks, the divorce of Shakira and Gerard Piqué became one of the most commented news in the national and international press. The singer and the footballer had a relationship for more than ten years, and yet they have already announced their end. In the midst of the dozens of rumors that have emerged from the situation, a comment made recently about the bad emotional situation that the athlete would be going through after the breakup drew attention. It was Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​who spoke about the issue in the media.

“Piqué is suffering a lot for Shakira. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Piqué is a great human being. He is one of the captains, he is very lucky and has given us a lot as a team”, commented for the magazines ‘Hello!’ and ‘Faces’.

“Although he has gone through circumstances that are not pretty at all, with young children, Piqué deserves all the support and love of the fans. Do not listen to the news that tries to show him as a frivolous man, without feelings, who does not feel anything. I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. And you have to help him.”he assured in his conversation with both media outlets.

It was earlier this month when the news of the separation of both was confirmed (Gettyimages)

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” reads the statement released by the singer’s communication agency.

Initially there were rumors of infidelity on the part of Piqué, according to the media, with a 20-year-old model. “What they tell me… They tell me: ‘Shakira has caught Piqué with another and they are going to separate’. They tell me: ‘That’s how it is, it’s happened, that’s why there’s a distance’”was commented on in the international media such as The Barcelona Newspaper.

As reported by the Telemundo entertainment program The fat and the skinny, Shakira would have hired detectives to discover the alleged infidelity of her then partner. The Colombian would have received the evidence that would show that her suspicions about the existence of another woman in Piqué’s life were true.

The influencer Aida Victoria Merlano was asked an uncomfortable question about her relationship with Piqué and guilt about the soccer player’s breakup with Shakira. Taken from social networks @aidavictoriam and @3gerardpique

“The artist does not want to continue living in Barcelona. Here she has no friends or family (except Piqué’s) and the Treasury has been chasing her for years, so she intends to move and settle in another country. With her children, of course. Here is where the problems start: Piqué refuses to separate from his children and alludes to the fact that the children were born in Barcelonahere they have grown up and here they have their school and their friends, ”explained the newspaper El Economista.

According to the “Gossip no like” program, Shakira would have requested a meeting with the soccer player to protect her two children, Sasha and Milan, from the separation process. Among the agreed points would be: Neither of them will be able to show themselves to other people until the situation they are going through passes a little. They also talked about the publications on social networks, in which for now they could only appear in photos with their children. Nor will they be able to carry out personal attacks to take care of leaks to the press.

While in the international media details related to the breakup of the couple that had been going on for more than 12 years continue to be known, It was recently announced that the circle close to the athlete has a nickname for the Colombian. What has been reported is that, despite the years together and their two children, Shakira did not like the athlete’s environment. This situation caused that, when Piqué’s friends wanted to refer to the artist, they said ‘La Patrona’, it was said on the program ‘It’s already noon on the Telecinco channel.

KEEP READING:

“Are you sleepy dad?”: Luis Suárez took a surprise photo of Messi and posted it on social networks

They robbed the house of Atilio Costa Febre while River-Lanús recounted: “They destroyed my life”

Maradona defined him as “the best 10”, rejected Boca, River and Real Madrid, and was world champion in 78 “without touching the cup”

He killed his wife and son, committed suicide and uncovered the horror of wrestling: the crime of Chris Benoit and the mystery of Wikipedia

She was an Argentine pioneer of women’s boxing and now, forgotten, she lives in poverty