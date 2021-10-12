The Azteca Stadium and its possible modification for the 2026 World Cup

The Azteca Stadium has undergone seven renovations in its history and a new one will be sought by 2026 (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The Aztec stadium would have plans to be remodeled and have a Mall by his side for the World Cup 2026. Although the information is not yet official and it is still a project, the property would undergo a radical change in terms of its appearance to give rise to a Trade Stadium.

According to the digital site Azteca Stadium Complex, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula would have an innovation with the intention of combining the “beauty of the Santa Úrsula Park with the passionate spirit and fervent of Aztec stadium through a mixed-use project in which a shopping center and a hotel will be developed on two premises, ”the site reads.

Apart from the novelty of Nest, an attempt will be made to build a four-level double-height shopping center for the commercial area, and an attempt will be made to compose a seven-level hotel, so the idea is an avant-garde projection and on the way to modernity.

The company would seek to have the Estadio Azteca remodeled by 2026 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero

For the demands and needs of the population, according to the website of the site, a Alternative System for the Use of Rainwater and of a Water treatment plant. It will also have a Wastewater Treatment Plant that will benefit from the demarcation. In addition to this, green areas will be created, as well as an extension to the avenues of the main avenues.

The planning is not done yet and it is in the period of citizen consultation. It must be remembered that the intention of the work has to go through the approval of the Mayor’s Office Coyoacán. In the same way, the neighbors of the Azteca they will have to consent to manufacturing.

In this way, the project Azteca Stadium Complex, must meet the requirements that the Government of Mexico City establishes to admit the manufacture of the property.

Users in Twitter made clear their positions regarding the construction “@pcveazteca The neighbors of San Lorenzo Huipulco we oppose the Mega Azteca Stadium Complex Project and we demand a transparent citizen consultation, with truthful and fair information ”, was read in a publication of the account of the Joint Stadium Project Azteca.

The Azteca Stadium Joint Project would seek to remodel the Colossus of Sant Úrsula by 2026 (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

The stadium is an iconic construction of the Mexico City, was raised in the decade of the 60 with the intention that he was ready for the 1970 World Cup. It has been remodeled in seven times in 35 years.

Has witnessed the 1970 World Cup, where Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Skin” raised the trophy when Brazil faced Italy and the Canarinha won 4 to 1 against the Azzurris. In this way, it would be their third World Cup in 2026, a situation that no other stadium in the world has.

For the 1986 World Cup presigned the goal of Diego Armando Maradona with the hand in the quarterfinals of the competition where they played against England. In the same way that he saw the albiceleste be crowned for the second time as world champions against Germany.

The Azteca Stadium has hosted two world cup finals (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro.com)

The Aztec stadium has a current capacity for 87 thousand people. It currently protects the matches of the America club, where the club owner, Emilio Azcárraga, owns Televisa Group and the property located south of the city. Also, the Cruz Azul Machine it has been adopted to play on the World Cup pitch. Finally, the The Mexican Futbol selection he develops his knockout and friendly games when he plays at home.

