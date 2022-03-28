“The azurra shame”: this is how the Italian team’s locker room was left after being eliminated from the World Cup

This is how the Italian locker room was

The defeat of the Italian national team at the hands of North Macedonia for the semifinals of key C of the playoffs of the European qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar not only surprised the world of football but also the footballers of the azurrawho on paper were the clear favorites to play the final for a ticket to the World Cup against Portugal.

Aleksandar Trajkovski’s goal in the 92nd minute of the match left Roberto Mancini’s team very touched and the anger of the campus could be seen reflected in the state they left the locker room of the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo.

Recently, a video began to circulate on social networks of the room in question, which is overflowing with papers, food scraps and bottles. The dirt also moved to the bathrooms, where a cigarette butt and ashes appeared inside the sinks.

Italy could not with Macedonia and was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup (AFP)

“The shame azurra”headlined the renowned Italian newspaper Corriere della Seraafter the video of the deplorable state in which they left the dressing rooms. The images were taken by one of the facility’s maintenance workers.

Papers, bottles, food scraps and an overflowing trash can. The tour left more than one impressed, and even more so when the cleaning employee went to the bathrooms. There he made a close-up of one of the sinks in which some cigarette remains could be seen.

“It’s a bad image. We could have easily dispensed with it. With the match itself it was enough”, considered the Italian media and sentenced: “Neither Trajkovski’s goal nor a defeat can be used as justification”.

Roberto Mancini’s future is in doubt after elimination (AFP)

After being crowned world champion in 2006, Italy was unable to return to the level. While for South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 said goodbye in the Group stagefor Russia 2018 and now Qatar 2022 he failed to even qualify among the 32 entrants.

In 2010, under the orders of Marcello Lippi, who is now being pointed out by the local media as a possible replacement for Roberto Mancini in the event of a dismissal, Italy failed to progress to the round of 16 after being eliminated in the first round in a zone made up of New Zealand, Slovakia and Paraguay. It was last with two draws.

In 2014 it was his last appearance in a World Cup. In the “group of death”, together with England, Uruguay and Costa Rica, the Italians, this time under the command of Cesare Prandelli, were third with one win and two losses. The coach, who had renewed until 2016, resigned after the World Cup failure.

