‘The Baby-Sitters Membership’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Membership” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The announcement comes after the primary season of the present was launched in July. The second season is at present slated to debut in 2021. The solid introduced the second season in a video posted Wednesday.

Primarily based on the best-selling ebook collection of the identical title by Ann M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Membership” follows Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Daybreak Schafer, Jessie Ramsey, and Mallory Pike because the middle-schoolers begin their babysitting enterprise within the city of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

It stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Xochitl Gomez as Daybreak, Anais Lee as Jessie, and Vivian Watson as Mallory.

Rachel Shukert will return as showruner and govt producer for Season 2. Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca additionally govt produce together with Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith of Walden Media. Martin is a producer on the collection.

The present was properly acquired by critics upon its launch, with Season 1 holding a 100% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes with 43 critics reviewing. Selection’s Caroline Framke wrote in her assessment of the present that “A lot of this new ‘Baby-Sitters Membership’ speaks to the care that went into it.”

“The Baby-Sitters Membership” books have bought over 180 million copies thus far. It was beforehand tailored right into a tv collection in 1990, which ran for one season on HBO earlier than airing in syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. It was then tailored right into a characteristic movie in 1995 that starred Rachael Leigh Prepare dinner, Larisa Oleynik, and Schuyler Fisk.