The Bachelor: 5 Things I Need To See On Matt James’ Season 25

Why? Nicely, as a result of it would not be honest or acceptable, that is why. That is Matt’s time to shine, so if the present leans too closely on the Tyler of all of it, it will simply remind people how a lot we love him and the way he wasn’t The Bachelor as an alternative of Peter (in my thoughts it was between Mike and Tyler, however, oh nicely…). Then we’re serious about whether or not or not he be could possibly be the lead in 2022, and immediately we’re not serious about our dude Matt anymore in any respect. I’m not saying we won’t hear from Tyler in any respect, however as soon as must be the restrict, and ideally towards the tip of the season.