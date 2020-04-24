The Bachelor: 7 Couples Who Met Off Digicam, And Whether Or Not They’re Still Together

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules

Now, it is a new one, so that you won’t be updated on what seems to be the most recent couple from Bachelor Nation alumni. It was simply final week when spoiler king Actuality Steve informed followers that Victoria Fuller (recent from Peter Weber‘s messy season of The Bachelor) and Chris Soules (who first got here to the franchise as a suitor to Andi Dorfman on her season of The Bachelorette in 2014), have been “at present collectively in Iowa for the week.” Soules owns a farm there, and whereas we don’t know how lengthy they have been shut sufficient for Victoria to go there for self-isolation, followers did discover that the 2 began following one another on social media in early April. Additionally? Individuals are pointing to latest Instagram posts of farmland from every of them as proof that they are surely an merchandise. Time will inform whether or not or not that is actual and if it may final, I suppose.