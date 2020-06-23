The Bachelor Ben Higgins Apologizes For His ‘Lack Of Knowledge’ During His Season

Spoilers forward for the Ben Higgins episode of The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons Ever on June 22.

Ben Higgins ranks as a fan-favorite of the Bachelor main males, even 4 years after he went down on one knee on actuality TV. That mentioned, not all people was widespread after his time on the present, and then-23-year-old Olivia Caridi was labeled because the villain of the season. It was inevitable that Ben’s episode of The Biggest Seasons Ever would revisit what occurred with Olivia, and Olivia herself appeared by way of video chat to share with Chris Harrison what it was like for her after being deemed the villain. Then, Ben (who had appeared within the earlier week’s episode all about Kaitlyn Bristowe) popped on to talk together with her, and Olivia acquired an apology.