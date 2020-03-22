The Bachelor Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Is ‘Exhausted’

I’m 28, I contemplate myself fairly wholesome. I work out commonly, I eat wholesome. I turned symptomatic a number of days in the past, acquired my take a look at outcomes again in the present day and they’re optimistic…it’s been kicking my ass simply to place it very bluntly. The predominant factor is I can’t even stroll up a flight of stairs with out being out of breath or go to the toilet with out having to sit down down as a result of I’m exhausted.