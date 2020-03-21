The Bachelor Colton Underwood Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
You possibly can add The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood to the listing of celebrities to check optimistic for the coronavirus. The actuality star joins Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson among the many superstar realm to catch it. Underwood starred on the fourteenth season of The Bachelorette earlier than headlining The Bachelor in Season 23.
Lengthy earlier than Pilot Pete’s harm took heart stage within the newest season of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood made his run notorious. All of it occurred within the wake of Underwood leaping a fence throughout his season. Quick ahead from these not too-long-ago days, and Underwood has confirmed that he has the coronavirus. On testing optimistic, Underwood had this to say in a Twitter put up:
I’m 28, I take into account myself fairly wholesome. I work out repeatedly, I eat wholesome. I grew to become symptomatic a number of days in the past, obtained my take a look at outcomes again at present and they’re optimistic…it’s been kicking my ass simply to place it very bluntly.
Colton Underwood doesn’t look like shying away from sharing how tough his battle with the virus has been. Underwood additionally revealed that he’s nonetheless in a position to make it to the toilet without having to sit down down as a result of being winded. That is vital, because the coronavirus impacts the respiratory system.
As you may see within the quote, The Bachelor star additionally makes a word of his younger age, which may show useful preventing the coronavirus. Colton Underwood is one in every of many to announce that they’ve the coronavirus this week. Two Recreation of Thrones vets, Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) and Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand), are amongst these to share their diagnoses on social media.
Consider it or not, Colton Underwood’s analysis shouldn’t be The Bachelor franchise’s first brush with the pandemic. Earlier this month, Clare Crawley’s 2020 season of The Bachelorette was postponed because of the coronavirus. The delay is believed to probably alter the lineup of Bachelors that had been forged for the season.
As many tv sequence have both been delayed or are ending early, the pressure of coronavirus is undoubtedly being felt. Bachelor Nation is sure to rally across the franchise veteran, as he’s by no means removed from their hearts or The Bachelor’s mythos. This previous season, it appeared like Victoria Fuller would possibly even “pull a Colton.”
Now his followers must keep tuned to Colton’s Twitter web page to see if there are any updates. Hopefully, he’ll preserve everybody abreast, as he continues to get well from the coronavirus. Right here is the video of Underwood sharing the information:
When you await The Bachelorette to ultimately arrive, there are this winter and spring’s premieres are right here to look ahead too. If you should try The Bachelor, the thirteenth season is at the moment streaming on Netflix together with new 2020 arrivals.
