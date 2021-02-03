“The Bachelor” Fans Show Up for Five Consecutive Monday Nights

Monday’s primetime crown winner was, for the fifth time in a row, ABC’s long-running courting sport present “The Bachelor.” A brand new episode of Matt James’ season got here out on the prime of Nielsen’s Dwell+Similar Day quick affiliate rankings, with a 1.4 in the important thing, adults 18-49 demographic and roughly 5.3 million viewers.

That marks a season excessive for “The Bachelor,” the second straight week the present has set such a excessive. The present has additionally managed to develop its viewers for three straight weeks. After ABC’s triumphant 8 to 10 p.m. window, the community dropped a rerun of “The Good Physician.”

Like final week, a debut episode of Fox’s “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. was runner-up to “The Bachelor” in Monday’s in a single day 18-49 numbers, pulling a 0.9 in the important thing demo and virtually 6.49 million viewers, adopted by a brand new episode of “9-1-1” spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (0.8, 5.98).

Elsewhere on tv, NBC dropped new episodes of sport exhibits “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games,” which drew a 0.6 within the 18-49 demo and three.32 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.6 in the important thing demo and about 3 million viewers at 9 p.m. Moreover, NBC ran a brand new episode of “The Weakest Hyperlink” at 10 p.m., which drew a 0.5 within the 18-49 demo and three million viewers. In the meantime, CBS ran encores all Monday evening, beginning with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., adopted by “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30, “All Rise” at 9 and “Bull” at 10 p.m.

Moreover, The CW aired a brand new episode of “All American” at 8 p.m. that got here in final within the hour-long window (0.2, 0.70), and a rerun from the second season of “Batwoman” at 9 p.m. (0.1, 0.34).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.8), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.33). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 1.2 million viewers. All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic ability and endurance competitors sequence “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.4, 1.1) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.1). Telemundo World Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” additionally debuted a brand new episode final evening at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 947,000 viewers.

General on Monday evening, ABC was primary in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, acquiring a 1.1 score and about 4.31 million viewers. However, though Fox got here second in the important thing demo (0.9), they dominated the evening in viewers (6.23 million). NBC settled on third place in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a score of 0.6, ending the evening with 3.2 million viewers. Univision got here in fourth in the important thing demo, attracting a 0.4 score and 1.43 million viewers. Telemundo and CBS tied in fifth for the important thing demo, getting a 0.3 score in the important thing demo every. Nonetheless, CBS led in common viewers (3 million) in comparison with the Spanish-language community (1 million). The CW was ranked on the backside with a 0.2 score and 520,000 viewers.