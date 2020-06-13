The Bachelor Has Finally Cast A Black Lead, Here’s Who He Is

It is no secret by now that A LOT of Bachelor Nation of us have come out to actually take a stand towards racism within the franchise. We have had 40 mixed seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette by this level, throughout 18 years, and Rachel Lindsay is the one black individual to behave as lead, along with her season coming to date into the run as to have simply been in 2017. She spoke out earlier this week, saying she may not signify the franchise in the event that they did not make severe modifications, together with casting a black lead for The Bachelor, and followers adopted go well with by signing a petition to see change occur.