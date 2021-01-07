‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Gets His Own Bobblehead

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison is getting an enormous head.

Harrison now has his personal bobbleheads because of the Nationwide Bobblehead Corridor of Fame and Museum.

“I really feel like I’ve lastly made it by having a Bobblehead,” Harrison mentioned of the brand new collectables. “These are so enjoyable and the proper addition to any dramatic occasion.”

One of many two new objects options Harrison sitting subsequent to a rose bouquet and a gaggle of candles, which gentle up. Within the different, Harrison holds a detachable rose. They’re out there completely by the Milwaukee-based Nationwide Bobblehead Corridor of Fame and Museum.

“Chris Harrison has turn out to be some of the beloved hosts on tv and we expect these Bobbleheads can be an enormous hit with Bachelor Nation,” Nationwide Bobblehead Corridor of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar mentioned in an announcement. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Chris on these distinctive Bobbleheads that can turn out to be the centerpieces of watch events throughout the globe.”

Sklar’s firm just lately launched bobbleheads of Dr. Anthony Fauci, with partial proceeds benefiting COVID-19 aid.

Harrison has hosted “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs because the first present in 2002, and the Bobbleheads each pay tribute to his connection to the franchise. Prior to creating his mark on the ABC present, the host started his profession as a sports activities reporter after a school soccer run.

Season 25 of “The Bachelor” premiered on Monday, with the brand new batch of contestants competing for an opportunity at star Matt James’ coronary heart. Harrison returned to host the season after just lately showing on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” which featured two completely different girls in the principle position.