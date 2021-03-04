‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison to Appear on ‘GMA’ With Michael Strahan

Amid brewing controversy, “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is ready to have his second within the scorching seat with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America.”

The interview was pre-taped on Wednesday, Selection has realized, and is ready to air on Thursday morning.

In a cross-synergistic interview (each “The Bachelor” and “GMA” are main ABC properties), Harrison will talk about the racist scandal that induced him to step apart from the ABC relationship present franchise that he has hosted since its debut in 2002.

In a preview clip, Harrison admits that his protection of present contestant Rachael Kirkconnell was a mistake.

“It was a mistake,” Harrison says. “I made a mistake. I’m an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I personal that.”

The longtime host is not going to be a part of the “After the Last Rose” episode, which serves because the season finale. Emmanuel Acho is stepping in to substitute Harrison for that specific episode, which airs after the ultimate of Matt James’ season of ‘The Bachelor,” on Mar. 15.

No phrase but on whether or not Harrison will return for the subsequent season throughout the franchise that’s heading into manufacturing this yr, which is the seventeenth season of “The Bachelorette.” The community has not made any indication of Harrison’s future with the franchise.

Harrison has repeatedly acquired widespread criticism after an interview on “Additional” with former “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, the place he spoke extensively via a 14-minute dialogue, seemingly defending a racist controversy swirling round frontrunner contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, whose former pictures resurfaced on social media, exhibiting her in attendance at an Outdated South plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. She additionally allegedly appreciated pictures on social media containing the Accomplice flag.

Ever since showing because the first-ever Black lead on the franchise, starring as “The Bachelorette” in 2017, Lindsay has spoken out extensively in opposition to the present’s points with race and variety. Earlier this week, on her podcast, she instructed that manufacturing ought to pause on “The Bachelorette” till the Harrison scandal is dealt with in a significant and productive means.

ABC and Warner Bros., which produces “The Bachelor” franchise, has not launched any assertion relating to the scandal. Nonetheless, producers of “The Bachelor” posted an announcement on Twitter this week, supporting Lindsay and taking a robust stance in opposition to on-line bullying that she has endured, ever since her interview with Harrison.