The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Finally Found Its Groove, But Too Late For Season 2?

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart solely has one episode left earlier than the tip of its first season, and ABC hasn’t made an announcement by some means about whether or not the newest Bachelor spinoff will get a Season 2. Up till the Could 11 episode, I for one would have been completely wonderful with Listen to Your Heart as a one-and-done experiment that did not actually work. After the newest installment, nevertheless, I feel Listen to Your Heart lastly discovered its groove. But is it too late?
For a lot of the Could 11 episode of Listen to Your Heart, it actually felt just like the present was making it clear that Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo have been going dwelling with out roses by the tip of the two-hour block. Most of the clips used to tease what was going to occur targeted on the tough patch of their relationship, and there have been sufficient pictures of Rudi crying whereas Matt seemed responsible that I used to be fairly satisfied and already type of aggravated that Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart had killed all of the suspense early on.
After which, Listen to Your Heart shocked me! When it got here time to carry out, Rudi and Matt rediscovered their chemistry, they usually appeared to wow the judges greater than any of the opposite {couples}. They have been again on completely happy phrases with one another by the tip, with an exhilarated Matt saying he may see himself making music with Rudi without end. It got here as no shock after they acquired roses.
What was considerably stunning was that Natascha Bessez and Ryan Neal have been those despatched dwelling. Whereas I hadn’t actually been rooting for anyone specifically all through the primary 4 episodes of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, I had a gentle spot for Natascha because of the quantity of drama she generated to spice issues up and make the present fascinating, and I did really feel that she had one of many strongest voices of any of the hopefuls on Listen to Your Heart.
Sadly for them, their experimental model of Ed Sheeran’s “Excellent” (full with Ryan making an attempt to play guitar whereas holding a microphone) flopped, they usually did not obtain roses this week.
Sure, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart managed to drag a quick one by letting the performances actually decide what would occur subsequent. The present did not spoil that Rudi and Matt have been going to search out their spark once more on stage and blow the judges away, or that Natascha’s glee at getting “Excellent” would finish in devastation as a result of her model with Ryan did not work.
The present additionally managed to make me begin rooting for Rudi and Matt to win, they usually weren’t precisely my favorites early on. One way or the other, I now need Rudi and Matt to win, whereas I’d be completely wonderful with Jamie Weintraub and Trevor Holmes coming in third. I do have a slight weak point for Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, who’re by far essentially the most strong couple with the healthiest relationship. If this wasn’t a Bachelor present the place melodrama is a part of the attraction, I might in all probability be Group Bri/Chris. Since this can be a Bachelor present, nevertheless, contemplating me on Group Rudi/Matt! This fifth episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart lastly received me over.
It usually would not be that massive of a deal if a season within the Bachelor franchise did not hit its stride till 5 episodes in, however The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart solely acquired an order for six episodes, and Chris Harrison‘s suggestion that some further episodes may very well be ordered if the fan response was optimistic seemingly hasn’t come to something.
I definitely have not been Listen to Your Heart‘s largest fan, and I nonetheless suppose the present took manner too lengthy with the Brandon Mills/Julia Rae twist. In accordance with TV Sequence Finale, Listen to Your Heart is averaging solely an 0.6 score and a couple of.82 million viewers in the important thing 18-49 demographic, which is a stark distinction to the latest season of The Bachelor with its common score of 1.82 and viewers of 6.four million.
Listen to Your Heart‘s disappointing numbers come regardless of manufacturing halts that imply much less competitors and Bachelor Nation followers quickly to expire of latest content material. It could be too late for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart to get better and earn itself a Season 2.
Nonetheless, there may be at all times the finale to sit up for. The ultimate episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Monday, Could 18 at eight p.m. ET on ABC. For some viewing choices as soon as Listen to Your Heart wraps for the season (and presumably sequence) and in lieu of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, remember to try our 2020 summer time premiere schedule!
