The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Finally Found Its Groove, But Too Late For Season 2?

For a lot of the Could 11 episode of Listen to Your Heart, it actually felt just like the present was making it clear that Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo have been going dwelling with out roses by the tip of the two-hour block. Most of the clips used to tease what was going to occur targeted on the tough patch of their relationship, and there have been sufficient pictures of Rudi crying whereas Matt seemed responsible that I used to be fairly satisfied and already type of aggravated that Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart had killed all of the suspense early on.