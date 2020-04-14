The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Is Already Messy AF, And I Love It

Nicely, Bachelor Nation, the time has lastly come for us to dive into one more season of the romantic trials, tribulations and triumphs (we hope) of a bunch of tremendous attractive singles! We could all be lamenting how Peter Weber‘s insane season of The Bachelor turned out and hoping that the delay of Clare Crawley‘s 2020 season of The Bachelorette will probably be over quickly, however no less than we have now The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart to maintain the love get together going for just a few extra weeks. And, please imagine me when I say the present is already messy as fuck, and I’m utterly in love with it.