‘The Bachelor’ Producers, Chris Harrison Applaud Colton Underwood

Two years in the past, Colton Underwood was solid because the hunky star of the hyper-masculine fairytale courting present, “The Bachelor.”

As we speak, the fact star got here out as homosexual, sharing his true and genuine self with the world.

In dialog with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” Underwood — a former professional soccer participant who grew up in a conservative, Catholic group — mirrored on how the present impacted his identification along with his sexuality.

“I actually bear in mind praying to God the morning I discovered that I used to be ‘The Bachelor’ and thanking Him for making me straight,” Underwood mentioned. “I do not forget that vividly, of claiming, ‘Lastly, you’re letting me be straight. Lastly, you’re giving me a spouse, a fiancée, after which I’m going to have the children, then I’m going to have the home, after which I’m going to have all this.’”

When Underwood starred on “The Bachelor” in 2019, he was closely promoted as “The Virgin Bachelor” — one thing that he later advised Selection he believed was “overblown,” however not essentially exploited.

On Wednesday morning, talking his full reality, Underwood defined, “I may by no means give anyone a adequate reply about why I used to be a virgin. The reality is I used to be the ‘Virgin Bachelor’ as a result of I used to be homosexual, and I didn’t know how one can deal with it.”

In help of Underwood popping out, the manager producers of “The Bachelor” franchise launched a press release on Wednesday.

“We’re so impressed by Colton Underwood’s braveness to embrace and pursue his genuine self,” the assertion reads. “As agency believers within the energy of affection, we have a good time Colton’s journey within the LGBTQIA+ group each step of the best way.”

“The Bachelor” franchise has not too long ago come beneath fireplace for a racist scandal that swirled round latest contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, who received Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” final month. Longtime host Chris Harrison apologized for commentary defending Kirkconnell that “perpetuates racism,” and in the end, in a firestorm of controversy, Harrison introduced he could be stepping apart from the franchise for a time period.

Ever because the widespread controversy, Harrison has not posted onto his social media platforms, apart from his apology statements. On Wednesday, he broke his silence to lend help to Underwood, writing on his Instagram, “Very happy with you at present…Completely satisfied to see you rise up and brazenly reside your reality…You may have my love and help my buddy.”

In a column, printed Wednesday by Selection, titled “The Energy of Colton Underwood’s Coming Out,” chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario wrote, “It’s considerably onerous to see how this story suits into the narrative of a present that prizes heterosexuality and tidy endings. This story has the unexpectedness and catharsis of actual life, not of a made-for-TV coupling, and ‘The Bachelor’ is the final franchise I’d anticipate to deal with additional developments in Underwood’s story with proportion or good style. As its struggles with racism towards Black rivals have proven, its retrograde fantasy flounders when trying actual inclusivity; higher for them to let this story alone.”

Harrison’s everlasting position with the franchise’s future stays unclear, although he will likely be sitting out the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which is at present in manufacturing and set to premiere in early June. The season will as a substitute be co-hosted by former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, marking the primary time Harrison has ever been absent from a season.

Adams was a runner-up on Underwood’s season. On Wednesday, she tweeted to have a good time her ex, writing, “I’m so happy with you for lastly with the ability to share and reside your reality. Sending you like and help!”

Throughout the “GMA” interview, Underwood addressed courting ladies on the fact present. “Do I remorse being ‘The Bachelor’ and dealing with it the best way that I did?” he mentioned to Roberts. “I do suppose I may have dealt with it higher, I’ll say that. I simply want I wouldn’t have dragged folks into my very own mess of determining who I used to be. I genuinely imply that, but in addition on the similar time I can say ‘I’m sorry’ to all of these ladies, I may say ‘thanks,’ as a result of with out them and with out the ‘Bachelor’ franchise, I don’t know if this might have ever come out.”

Whereas Underwood’s interview has acquired overwhelming help with many distinguished figures like Bravo’s Andy Cohen and “Schitt’s Creek’s” Dan Levy praising the fact star, social media has been buzzing with many questioning Underwood’s relationship along with his ex-girlfriend, “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph, who filed a restraining order and a police report with stalking allegations after the couple broke up in 2020. (Randolph later dismissed the restraining order and requested to drop the police investigation.)

Throughout the interview, Underwood briefly addressed Randolph, saying, “I wish to express regret for a way issues ended… I tousled, I made plenty of unhealthy selections.”

Randolph has not commented but on Underwood’s interview.

In mild of Underwood popping out, GLAAD famous the magnitude of the second, applauding Underwood for sharing his story and being a job mannequin to assist shift views concerning faith and sexuality.

“Each LGBTQ particular person’s journey to discovering and accepting their genuine self is completely different, and Colton Underwood’s determination to share his reality with the general public reminds us that there is no such thing as a set timeline for popping out,” mentioned GLAAD‘s head of expertise, Anthony Allen Ramos. “Given the massive and dependable fandom who know Colton from ‘The Bachelor,’ his popping out and dialogue of his religion will hopefully open eyes to the thousands and thousands of out and proud LGBTQ people who find themselves additionally folks of religion.”