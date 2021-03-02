‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Matt James’ Women Tell All to Chris Harrison

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you’ve got not but watched the “Women Tell All” March 1 episode of “The Bachelor.”

Chris Harrison has been the supply of pressure all through the “Bachelor” franchise after his remarks defending Rachael Kirkconnell’s problematic previous, and he has since been briefly relieved of internet hosting obligation (Emmanuel Acho has been tapped to host the post-finale episode), however his presence was nonetheless felt throughout this season’s pre-taped “Women Tell All” particular episode.

This system began with a disclaimer that the episode was “Beforehand recorded on February 4, 2021,” lower than per week earlier than Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay aired.

The episode included 15 ladies from Matt James‘ season, with Sarah Trott (whose self-elimination early through the season was a main supply of drama) notably absent.

It started with a recap of occasions earlier than Harrison peppered every girl with questions. The majority of the season was crammed with drama and negativity, however many contestants used their platform through the “Women Tell All” particular as a chance for image-rehab. Their night contained an extra of gratitude for the expertise, together with many apologies made all through.

On the prime, they briefly referenced the feud between MJ Snyder and Jessenia Cruz, earlier than they made amends. Ryan Claytor began talked in regards to the toxicity in the home, sourcing Victoria Larson as a significant participant in name-calling. It was the primary of many conversations round in-house bullying, and Victoria used the chance to redirect blame on others.

Katie Thurston was introduced into the combo, as her preliminary feedback to Matt made him conscious of the problematic habits among the many contestants. Katie defended her habits as well-meant, however most of the ladies questioned her motivation. She dug her heels in about proper verse flawed and blamed the ladies for the detrimental feedback that she felt warranted dialogue with Matt.

Chelsea Vaughn rejected these concepts, and the dialog pivoted to a bigger dialogue of bullying and toxicity. She spoke in regards to the on-line hate that she was getting and that her actions on the present by no means warranted that kind of response.

Brittany Galvin was the primary individual introduced on stage within the “scorching seat.” Through the season, Brittany was the sufferer of false accusations of being an escort by fellow-contestant Anna Redman. Throughout her interview with Harrison, she reiterated how devastating the rumor was, and the way it took a toll on her emotional well being through the present and because the episodes have aired. Anna was ultimately despatched residence for beginning the rumor and used her time throughout “The Women Tell All” to take accountability and apologize to Brittany straight.

Katie was additionally given a person interview, the place she gave an emotional recall of her expertise on the present. Pieper James was additionally given house to discuss her abrupt elimination earlier than hometowns, the place she spoke about how she was in love with Matt.

Abigail Heringer’s one-on-one stood out, as she addressed how her look on the present impacted the Deaf group (Abigail was born Deaf and makes use of cochlear implants).

“I believe folks view the listening to group after which the Deaf group with a capital ‘D’ as type of black and white,” she stated. “I’m type of that gray house within the center that hasn’t had quite a lot of gentle shone on.”

She spoke of the spectrum of listening to loss, her use of implants and talent to talk vocally as a substitute of ASL, and the supportive reception from viewers of “Bachelor Nation.”

“Incapacity isn’t at all times romanticized,” she stated.

The final particular person interview went to Serena Pitt, who self-eliminated after her hometown date with Matt. She responded emotionally after seeing the recap for the primary time, however nonetheless felt assured in her resolution and thought it might be a “disservice” to Matt to keep being so unsure.

After the ladies had their particular person moments, Matt joined the group. They teased him about his new beard, and he joked that he grew it from changing into “wiser.”

His look on stage was principally crammed with being thanked by the ladies for the expertise. Whereas he was shocked by a number of the occasions in the home that got here to gentle throughout airing, he stated he didn’t need to maintain any of the ladies to an “unrealistic commonplace” and at all times needed to think about the setting and the “million various factors.”

He defended the ladies and stated that he knew them and their characters higher than the viewers at residence watching TV.

Victoria was usually the topic of viewers critique. Regardless of problematic habits through the present, she broke down in tears saying that she acted out in her “worry of rejection.” She stated it was tough to hear Matt’s feedback about her whereas watching the episodes, regardless of her dramatic habits on set.

After the sympathy tour ended, the occasions wrapped with the standard bloopers. As well as, the episode shared a number of group dates that by no means made it to air, together with a “what’s within the field” problem, two consuming competitions and a recreation of hide-and-seek the place Package Keenan bought misplaced within the woods.

Subsequent week, Matt returns for fantasy suites along with his three finalists: Rachael, Michelle Younger and Bri Springs.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.