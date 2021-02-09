‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Tyler Cameron, Heather Martin Arrive for Matt

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn if in case you have not but watched the Feb. 8 episode of “The Bachelor.”

Final week’s episode of “The Bachelor” ended after Matt James invited Jessenia Cruz and MJ Snyder for a two-on-one date earlier than the rose ceremony. They bickered earlier than he arrived, together with MJ blaming Jessenia for questioning her character whereas concurrently calling her names like “little bitch.” However after Matt’s arrival and a dialog with every of them, Matt despatched MJ dwelling and gave Jessenia the rose.

Matt determined to skip the cocktail social gathering and go straight to the rose ceremony, the place he additionally eradicated Brittany Galvin, Ryan Claytor and Magi Tareke.

The remaining eleven ladies cut up their week between two one-on-ones and a bunch date — the primary date going to Pieper James.

Earlier than Pieper might go away for her date, Serena Chew confronted Katie Thurston. Katie had initially been the one to tell Matt concerning the toxicity between the contestants ¬– which inevitably led to the elimination of Victoria Larson, Anna Redman and most not too long ago, MJ. Serena C. blamed Katie for dropping time with Matt, citing that her citing drama took time away from different conversations.

The alternate received heated and become a screaming match that reverberated round the home. Katie defended her actions, saying, “I’m not going sit right here and let shit occur on this home. I’m not going to take a seat right here and let imply women be imply women on this home,” whereas Serena C. continued to accuse her of not being “right here for Matt.”

After Katie stormed out of their dialog, Serena C. went to the opposite women and tried to rally them in opposition to Katie. Nevertheless, Katie arrived and defended herself, and the opposite ladies questioned why Serena C. was so unnecessarily upset.

After that they had resolved the drama, drama rolled up in a van as former Bachelor contestant Heather Martin arrived on the entrance gates of the Nemacolin Resort. Heather, who was the infamous contestant that had by no means been kissed on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” arrived to attempt her shot at love with Matt. In a plea to host Chris Harrison, she defined that her finest good friend and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown had mentioned they’d be an ideal match, so Heather determined to interrupt his season for an opportunity at love. Chris mentioned he needed to run it up the chain of command, and despatched Heather on her method.

In the meantime, Pieper and Matt headed to their one-on-one. The 2 spent the night enjoying video games and using rides at a pop-up carnival. They have been pleasant and flirty earlier than their emotional dinner dialog about vulnerability and love languages. Matt gave Pieper the rose after she instructed him that she was falling in love with him. They ended the night with a efficiency by Temecula Highway.

The group date included Bri Springs, Package Keenan, Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Younger, Jessenia, Serena Pitt, Abigail Heringer, Chelsea Vaughn and Serena C. The 9 went bowling and have been divided into groups — with the winner being rewarded with an after-date cocktail social gathering, the losers having to go away the date. The pink crew ended up victorious, sending Michelle, Serena P., Jessenia and Chelsea to the evening portion.

After the losers have been despatched dwelling, upset concerning the missed alternative after all, Harrison reemerged with one other date card, summoning them again to the cocktail social gathering. The winners have been disenchanted by their arrival, but it surely didn’t change the result of the rose allocation, as Michelle was given safety for one other week.

Along with Heather’s surprising arrival, one other acquainted face to Bachelor Nation arrived: Matt’s finest good friend and former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron. The 2 caught up with one another over a sport of pool earlier than Matt left for his date with Katie.

When Katie arrived, Matt knowledgeable her that their date can be on the spa, however would truly encompass pranking his finest good friend whereas he acquired a therapeutic massage. Matt and Katie have been hidden away with a microphone, trolling Tyler all through the session.

Matt stored speaking about how playful their date was, however when it got here handy out the rose, he wasn’t prepared. He mentioned his relationship had progressed additional with different ladies, and he despatched Katie dwelling.

The subsequent evening through the cocktail social gathering, Heather arrived after her week of quarantine. Heather walked previous the ladies to instantly interrupted Matt’s dialog with Pieper. He acknowledged her and laughed, and the episode as they began their dialog.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.