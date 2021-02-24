‘The Bachelor’ Slips in Monday Night Primetime Stats Amid Controversy

Though Monday’s primetime crown winner was ABC’s long-running courting sport present “The Bachelor” in Nielsen Stay+Identical Day adults 18-49 dey demographic rankings, complete viewership slipped from the prior week amid an issue surrounding host Chris Harrison and frontrunner contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over previous racist habits.

The “hometown dates” episode of Matt James’ season, normally probably the most extremely anticipated climaxes of the present, lured 5.23 million viewers, putting “The Bachelor” in fifth for scores sorted by complete viewership. The present was down 16.67% in the important thing demo in comparison with final week (1.2 versus 1.44), and down 5.07% in watchers.

Additionally on at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 was Fox’s “9-1-1,” which got here second in the general key demo scores, garnering a 1.0 and got here first in the general viewership scores with 6.54 million viewers. CBS additionally debuted a brand new episode of “The Neighborhood” (0.8, 5.74), NBC ran a brand new episode of “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games” (0.5, 2.96) and The CW aired a brand new episode of “All American” (0.2, 0.75). After the 8 to 10 p.m. window, the alphabet community dropped a brand new episode of “The Good Physician,” which drew a 0.5 in the important thing demo and three.80 million viewers, touchdown the medical drama in seventh place in the ages 18-49 rankings.

Elsewhere on tv, CBS dropped new episodes of “Bob Loves Abishola” at 8:30 p.m. (0.6, 5.41), “All Rise” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 4.10) and “The Bull” at 10 p.m. (0.4, 5.03). In the meantime, NBC ran one other new episode of “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 2.66) and “The Wall” at 10 p.m. (0.5, 2.37).

Moreover, The CW aired a brand new episode of the DC Comics Arrowverse sequence “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m., which obtained a 0.1 in the important thing demo and 0.38 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.70), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of a Turkish hit “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.45) and “Dulce Ambición” at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.23). All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic ability and endurance competitors sequence “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.0) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.03). Telemundo International Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” additionally debuted a brand new episode final evening at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 932,000 viewers.

Total on Monday evening, ABC was primary in the important thing demo, acquiring a 1.0 score and 4.75 million viewers. By way of general viewership, Fox got here out on high with 5.88 million viewers, garnering a 0.9 in the important thing demo. CBS and NBC tied for third, every drawing a 0.5 score in the important thing demo— CBS, nonetheless, was up forward in viewers (4.9 million) versus NBC (2.66 million). Univision got here in fourth drawing a 0.4 in the important thing demo and 1.46 million viewers. Telemundo ended the evening with a 0.3 key demo score and 988,000 viewers. The CW ranked on the backside with a 0.2 score and 565,000 viewers.