‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood on Coronavirus, His Sexuality & Peter’s Dramatic Season

Almost two weeks after revealing he examined constructive for Covid-19, “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is nicely on the street to restoration.

“I really feel so significantly better,” Underwood stated Tuesday on “Selection Stay” on Instagram. “I used to be very fortunate and lucky that the drugs labored for me and all of my signs had been manageable from dwelling. It received scary for a number of days, however total, I’m very fortunate and really lucky that I’ve recovered.”

Underwood revealed that his major signs had been complications, physique aches and night time sweats. “The second the place it form of turned for the worst was shortness of breath blended with a cough that made it inconceivable for me to breathe, in a means, in order that was the scariest second,” he stated.

Underwood says he took a Z-Pack and the anti-malarial medication that had been just lately approved by the FDA, though their results haven’t but been confirmed. “Those that, very early on, the president stated had superb outcomes for everyone that had the coronavirus,” Underwood shared, noting that he’s not a medical skilled, and was solely sharing his particular expertise, which, fortunately, was profitable.

The fact star has now been cleared to go outdoors for walks, so long as he practices secure social distancing, however he’s remaining quarantined on the household dwelling of his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, whom he met on his season of the ABC courting present. Whereas quarantined, Underwood has been watching Netflix (sure, he’s seen a number of episodes of “Tiger King”), watching stand-up comedies and documentaries, taking part in video video games, studying and binging The CW’s “The 100,” which he says is a favourite new present for him and Randolph.

With 2 million followers on Instagram, Underwood is urging his younger followers to take coronavirus critically and observe social distancing and self-isolation.

“On the identical time that I used to be testing constructive, there have been spring breakers on the seashore in Florida and other people had been nonetheless attempting to say, ‘It doesn’t matter if I get it, I gained’t have signs,’ and that wasn’t the case,” he stated. “My message can be hearken to your well being care suppliers, hearken to the federal government and our president proper now who’s speaking, and all of the governors who’re doing their greatest to attempt to hold this not as impactful because it has already grow to be.”

The TV persona and former professional soccer participant can now add writer to his resume, as his first guide, “ : Discovering Myself and In search of Love on Actuality TV,” was launched Tuesday. No stranger to opening as much as tens of millions of viewers, Underwood now takes the narrative into his personal fingers and writes about his time in “The Bachelor” highlight, his mother and father’ divorce, his sexuality, his relationships and high-profile break-up with gymnast Aly Raisman.

“The guide was only for me to take possession and get management of my life again, or really feel like I used to be having some management again in my life,” Underwood says, “and likewise share tales that I felt had been private for me to share from my perspective and my views, as a substitute of permitting another person to have that management on a TV display or behind a digital camera.”

Underwood’s 2019 season of “The Bachelor” used his virginity as a advertising and marketing hook, and the storyline all through the season revolved round him being a virgin. He grew to become generally known as “The Virgin Bachelor,” and he’s since stated he feels the community overplayed his sexuality. In his guide, Underwood reveals that rising up, as a result of he was a virgin, individuals questioned whether or not he was homosexual.

“It was difficult for me to be standing up for my values and my beliefs, and searching again now, rising up in form of a hyper-masculine tradition as soccer or a conservative household — which I really like them and I share a few of the identical values and beliefs as them — but it surely was nonetheless a battle for me to articulate to individuals or to clarify to individuals, and I all the time felt like I used to be on the protection,” Underwood tells Selection. “It was a kind of issues once you hear it so usually and a lot, you begin believing it otherwise you begin questioning issues. It actually did have an effect on me and it actually was a bizarre time in my life, and I internalized a whole lot of it as a result of I had no one to speak to and no one to vent to about it.”

The newest season of “The Bachelor” featured a contestant, Madison Prewett, who was saving herself for marriage, however didn’t reveal her virginity to the season’s lead, Peter Weber, till the top of the season, which triggered a lot drama that fueled an impossibly dramatic finale. Ultimately, Weber received engaged to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss after which modified his thoughts and broke off the engagement, solely to reunite with Prewett in entrance of a stay studio viewers in the course of the finale. Days after the stay finale aired, Weber and Prewett introduced their break-up.

“A part of me is simply pissed off for him — pissed off that possibly manufacturing didn’t information him in addition to they need to’ve, pissed off that he didn’t rise up for himself or take possession in sure conditions,” Underwood stated, giving his take on the finale, which has generated criticism from audiences. “This world is loopy, and I do know what goes on behind the scenes and what takes place, so I really feel for him a little bit bit. However, I additionally sympathize with the 2 women that had been on the finish as nicely. It’s unlucky, and everybody has their very own ending, and hopefully he’s grown as an individual and a human being, and all people concerned is aware of how they might do higher subsequent time.”

“I believe that the present simply must get again to discovering love, greater than relying on the drama for the viewers and the scores,” Underwood stated about Weber’s controversial finale. “I believe the scores are going to be there simply as a lot, if no more, if it’s attempting to set individuals up for achievement on the finish of this, as a substitute of simply getting the drama and the clickbait and the catching information.”

As for his personal love story, Underwood made headlines again in 2019 when his season ended with out an engagement, however with Randolph giving him a second likelihood. Greater than a 12 months later, the TV couple has confirmed that you’ll find a companion on actuality TV. Though the format of the sequence sometimes ends with a hoop and a proposal, Underwood and Randolph will not be in a rush.

Nonetheless, in the event that they do resolve to get married, they might think about televising their wedding ceremony.

“That’s clearly means sooner or later. We nonetheless have the engagement to get to earlier than the marriage,” Underwood stated. “However we each love and luxuriate in being on digital camera, and we additionally love sharing our story with individuals and love feeling linked to all of the individuals who’ve supported and liked us from the start, so we might by no means communicate definitively and say sure or no, however it’s an possibility.”

As for actuality TV, Underwood is open to the chance, however he’s dominated out showing on “The Bachelor” franchise once more.

“That’s really one thing Cass and I’ve mentioned and talked about, and if a venture comes up that is smart for us, that will be wonderful,” he stated about one other actuality present.

“For me, I really feel like as therapeutic and nearly as good as this guide was, it was additionally a means for me to form of shut the chapter on ‘The Bachelor’ franchise,” he says. “I’ve nothing however love and help for these individuals and I really feel like I’m strolling away at a very good level proper now, and I’ll all the time help the Bachelors and Bachelorettes, however so far as being on display with the franchise, I really feel like my time is completed.”