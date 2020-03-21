‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Colton Underwood, the previous star of “The Bachelor,” has examined optimistic for COVID-19.

The fact star and former NFL participant shared the information on Friday that he examined optimistic for the coronavirus. In sharing his take a look at outcomes on social media, he inspired his two million Instagram followers to self quarantine and observe social distancing.

“I examined optimistic and I’ve been following the entire social distancing guidelines since final week,” Underwood posted. “My signs began a couple of days in the past, I used to be examined and simply obtained my outcomes right now. For anybody on the market that’s hesitant to self quarantine…please do your self and your family members a favor and keep house. We’ll all beat this and are available out stronger on the opposite facet. I’ll preserve you posted, love y’all.”

Underwood posted a video, giving particulars on his signs and analysis, and pushed ahead the vital accountability of younger individuals taking the coronavirus critically.

“There’s numerous info going out within the information and the media proper now in regards to the coronavirus, saying it’s for the aged or younger individuals don’t need to do that,” Underwood stated. “I need to allow you to guys know, I’m 28, I take into account myself fairly wholesome, I work out repeatedly, I eat wholesome, and I grew to become symptomatic a couple of days in the past, bought my take a look at outcomes again right now and they’re optimistic. And it’s been kicking my ass, simply to place it very bluntly.”

In contrast to different public figures who examined optimistic, however say they haven’t displayed signs — like NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Idris Elba — Underwood defined his signs in nice element, sharing that he can’t stroll up a flight of stairs with out being out of breath, and can’t stand as much as go to the toilet without having to take a seat as a result of he experiences excessive exhaustion.

“The rationale I’m sharing this isn’t to trigger worry or panic, however to encourage you guys to remain house,” the truth persona stated. “Do your half.”

With a big social media following, Underwood is the newest influencer to encourage his followers to isolate and self quarantine. Yesterday, after the Surgeon Basic referred to as for social media influencers to unfold the phrase to their millennial followers, Kylie Jenner posted in regards to the severity of the coronavirus to her 166 million followers.

Underwood appeared on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” after which grew to become the lead of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” in 2019, finally selecting contestant Cassie Randolph as his companion. The 2 TV personalities are nonetheless collectively, and in his Instagram video, Underwood stated he was self-quarantined at Randolph’s household’s house.

Underwood is the primary recognized star from Bachelor Nation to check optimistic for COVID-19, however “The Bachelor” franchise has been rocked by the coronavirus disaster.

The brand new season of “The Bachelorette,” which was slated to premiere in Could, was nearly to move into manufacturing when the pandemic started to unfold. One week in the past, manufacturing on “The Bachelorette” was halted, and sources inform Selection filming had not but begun. As of right now, ABC and Warner Bros. Tv haven’t commented on the standing of the upcoming season, which is able to star franchise alum Clare Crawley, although it seems practically not possible that the season can be able to air this spring, given the manufacturing shut-down.