‘The Bachelor Summer Games’ Shelved at ABC Due to Coronavirus

ABC has made the choice to shelve its deliberate “The Bachelor Summer Video games” spinoff, Selection has confirmed, because the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the leisure trade.

The potential collection, which had but to be formally introduced, was slated to air through the Olympics this summer season, nevertheless, information of the present being scrapped in the intervening time comes as no shock provided that the Tokyo video games had been postponed till 2021 much less then every week in the past. It’s nonetheless unclear as to whether or not “Summer Video games” will observe an analogous path to the worldwide sporting occasion and in addition push to subsequent yr.

“Summer Video games” was supposed to be a follow-up of types to the 2018 “Bachelor” spinoff “The Bachelor: Winter Video games,” which aired its 4 episodes throughout that yr’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. That collection introduced collectively “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants from world wide to an opulent winter resort, the place they went head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, together with the hardest sport of all – love.

The potential present isn’t the one one in “The Bachelor” franchise to be affected by coronavirus. The brand new season of “The Bachelorette,” starring franchise alum Clare Crawley, was about to head into manufacturing proper when the outbreak hit Hollywood. Though the forged of contestants had been introduced, sources inform Selection filming on the brand new season had not begun but. Initially slated to premiere in Could, manufacturing on “The Bachelorette” has been indefinitely halted, and insiders say, at this time, there is no such thing as a replace on when manufacturing could resume — though, given President Trump’s social distancing extension by the top of April nationwide, a Could premiere seems to be not possible. ABC and Warner Bros. Tv haven’t commented on the standing of the upcoming season.

Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.