The Bachelorette 2020 Spoilers Confirm ABC’s New Lead And She’s A Polarizing Choice

Everyone knows by now that Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor has been a curler coaster of tears, arguments, mysteries, ultimatums, unhealthy selections and head wounds, with many followers not having fun with Peter or most of his girls. And, that is me being good and placing the emotions of Bachelor Nation as mildly as doable. So, a serious questions has been, simply who would possibly The Bachelorette 2020 be, if the fanbase is bitter on nearly everybody Peter dated? Yesterday introduced the rumor that somebody who hasn’t been seen on the franchise for 2 entire years had been chosen, and now spoilers are confirming the information. Clare Crawley is our new Bachelorette! However, not everyone seems to be completely happy about it.