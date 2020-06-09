The Bachelorette: Chris Harrison Delivers Update On Clare Crawley’s Delayed Season

Beneath regular circumstances proper now, we might all be watching Clare on her journey to seek out love because the Bachelorette, however as everyone knows these will not be regular instances. I’m not even on the mansion. I’m really residence proper now, in my workplace. I’ve bought three distant cameras and a one-man crew. My 18-year-old son Joshua, who simply graduated from highschool, who’s killing it proper now working the cameras, the lights, and the whole lot else. However as they are saying, the present should go on, proper? So right here we go. We do promise, we are going to convey you Clare’s unimaginable season as quickly as we will, however I need you to know what we’ve deliberate is fairly particular.