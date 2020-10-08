‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Drama: Chris Harrison Tells All

After internet hosting 24 seasons of “The Bachelor” and 15 seasons of “The Bachelorette,” Chris Harrison has seen just about the whole lot. However, he says, nothing may have ready him for Season 16 of “The Bachelorette.”

When the latest season of the ABC courting sequence started taking pictures in March, as initially deliberate, manufacturing was interrupted by COVID-19 and shut down the very first night time. Main girl Clare Crawley was nearly to fulfill her male suitors, who had been set to reach of their limousines for the premiere episode when manufacturing stopped. Cameras didn’t begin rolling once more for about 4 months when your entire manufacturing was sequestered at a La Quinta Resort in Southern California, primarily quarantining your entire forged and crew in a bubble and away from their day-to-day lives at residence for almost three months to soundly full the season.

“I felt so dangerous for Clare,” Harrison tells Selection. “We had been dressed and able to go once we needed to press the pause button.”

As if a pandemic wasn’t sufficient, drama ensued behind the scenes as Crawley discovered love early on, in accordance with manufacturing sources, making method for a brand new Bachelorette to reach mid-season with franchise alum Tayshia Adams. (ABC has declined to touch upon any casting rumors or upcoming storylines. When requested by Selection, Harrison stayed mum.)

“I’ve not seen these reviews,” Harrison jokes. “I’m simply kidding. I’ve heard the rumors.”

He provides: “Lots of people really feel like they know precisely what’s occurring this season. You don’t. It’s an explosive season, not like any we’ve ever had.”

When “Bachelorette” resumed manufacturing early in the summertime, it was the primary main sequence within the U.S. to go again to taking pictures, that means COVID-19 well being and security precautions hadn’t been broadly practiced all through the trade but. Pondering again to the primary days of taking pictures through the pandemic, Harrison describes the lengths manufacturing took as miraculous.

“We had been the primary main manufacturing to cleared the path, and in doing so, we knew we needed to set the bar excessive — and that bar moved daily, so it took a Herculean effort by a group that in all probability couldn’t have been finished except we’d all been collectively for 19 years,” Harrison explains. “I used to be like, ‘How did we pull this off?’ It was really inconceivable at instances … there was this angle of, ‘We won’t cease. We’re going to shoot this present.’”

In truth, the coronavirus protocols had been so strict that when Harrison briefly left the resort to drop his son off at school, even he needed to quarantine earlier than returning to the bubble. In consequence, former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher stuffed in as host for a couple of episodes, whereas Harrison was unable to be on set.

“You’ll positively see some acquainted faces. I believe a few of them have been leaked on the market,” Harrison says, alluding to reviews that Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Ann Sluss and Wells Adams had been noticed filming at La Quinta.

One of many main modifications to Season 16 would be the lack of journey, that means key episodes like hometown dates will look quite a bit completely different.

“One of many issues we needed to do is be actually inventive as a result of we had been taking pictures at one resort in Palm Springs, which is a bit confining and restrictive — comparatively talking, we’re in 10 completely different international locations often,” Harrison notes. “We reimagined the present and needed to be actually inventive.”

Whereas over-the-top romantic dates in worldwide locales will likely be lacking, the host guarantees that the guts of the present will nonetheless be intact.

“Our predominant concern is we actually need this to really feel like ‘The Bachelorette,’” Harrison says, including that audiences at residence want a lighthearted distraction from information, politics and the pandemic. “Individuals want a break. You wish to watch TV and escape for a second, and that’s what ‘The Bachelorette’ has at all times been. On the finish of the day, we wish to entertain everyone, so I believe what you will note is a superb ‘Bachelorette’ season, and we needed to be actually inventive with hometowns and fantasy suites.”

Harrison says the principle motive of the season is for Crawley to search out love.

“It was all about her journey and getting her there. She was so critical about being ‘The Bachelorette,’” Harrison says. “She simply needed to search out love, and to that finish, she was damned and decided to search out love.”

So, does Crawley get her comfortable ending?

“We’ll see,” Harrison teases. “It was not like any season we’ve ever seen — and I’ve seen quite a bit.”