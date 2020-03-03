‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Rules Out Italy Filming Amid Coronavirus Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Bachelorette” Season 16 is shaping as much as be a U.S.-bound manufacturing. A supply tells Selection that preliminary plans to shoot components of the upcoming season — that includes newly unveiled star Clare Crawley — in Italy needed to be modified, given issues over the rising menace of coronavirus.

Crawley, a 38-year-old hair stylist from Sacramento, Calif., was launched to viewers earlier Monday on “Good Morning America” as the brand new star of the unscripted franchise, which airs on ABC and is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Tv. She made her first look on the 2014 season of “The Bachelor,” that includes Juan Pablo Galavis.

Whereas a visit to Italy on this season of “The Bachelorette” is unlikely to occur, all worldwide journey has not been dominated out totally, and the manufacturing schedule is thus far shifting ahead as deliberate. However the unpredictability of the standing of this quickly spreading epidemic, which has killed over 3,000 and contaminated as many as 90,000 to this point, has made planning for the long run tough.

Warner Bros. stated that journey for all of its productions is being evaluated on a case-by-case foundation.

“Because the well being and security of our expertise and staff are at all times our major issues, manufacturing journey is being evaluated on a case-by-case foundation, factoring within the newest info from a 123 of organizations, together with the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Division and in-territory native well being companies,” stated a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a press release offered to Selection.

“The Bachelorette” shouldn’t be the one U.S. tv manufacturing to be impacted by the unfold of coronavirus. Manufacturing of Season 33 of CBS’ “The Wonderful Race” was suspended over related issues. No contestants or manufacturing employees had been impacted by the virus, however the measure was taken out of an abundance of warning.