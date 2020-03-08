The Bachelor’s 10 Most Dramatic Endings Ever, Including Peter Weber’s 2020 Finale Spoilers

Bachelor Brad Womack, Season 11, 2007

Oh boy. As we speak, Brad’s alternative to choose himself ultimately is applauded. It makes good sense to simply be sincere and go away by yourself in case you’re not feeling it. However that is hindsight. There isn’t any strategy to overstate the shock and fury when he did it in 2007. As a result of he did not sit down with finalists Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas and share how he was feeling. He had a standard remaining rose ceremony set-up, so when he dumped Jenni and DeAnna confirmed up on the finish — and Brad advised her he simply despatched Jenni dwelling — everybody, together with DeAnna, pretty assumed Brad was about to suggest. As a substitute, he took a quick stroll round in a circle and advised DeAnna he could not inform her he liked her, he needed to inform her goodbye.