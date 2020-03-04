The Bachelor’s Alexa Caves Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Jasmine Nguyen

Depart a Remark
A few of Peter Weber’s former Bachelor women just lately made massive information, and never for causes like what price Victoria Fuller her Cosmo cowl or the Chase Rice catastrophe. No, images posted to social media seemingly revealed former contestants Alexa Caves and Jasmine Nguyen had lastly discovered love… with one another. The two appeared very cozy collectively, and Jasmine’s caption that “we did discover love in any case” fueled the hypothesis. Now, nonetheless, Alexa Caves has set the document straight.
In an Instagram story on March 3, Alexa Caves revealed the reality (through TV Insider):
Hey! I wasn’t going to handle this as a result of I assumed it could simply blow over, however I see now I am getting a number of questions and the story appears to be getting larger. We do not wish to mislead anybody. Jay and I should not relationship. She’s one in all my greatest buddies. I am sorry to get your hopes up! That might be a terrific story.
Properly, that settles that! Sadly for Bachelor followers who could have hoped that Alexa Caves and Jasmine Nguyen discovered their very own model of a fairy story ending, the 2 are simply good buddies. Fortuitously for Bachelor followers who have not cherished seeing all of the drama Peter Weber has put the ladies via this season, Alexa and Jasmine’s friendship is seemingly flourishing with none drama! It might not be romantic love, however I would say it nonetheless counts as a contented ending.
After all, Bachelor contestants have fallen for one another on different variations of The Bachelor, so Alexa and Jasmine relationship would not have been unprecedented. It occurred with two girls on the Australian model of The Bachelor, and two contestants in The Bachelor: Vietnam really left a rose ceremony collectively reasonably than proceed attempting to win the main man’s coronary heart.
Contemplating Alexa and Jasmine have been each eradicated by Peter on the identical evening throughout his season of The Bachelor, I for one am pleased to see that they bounced again from that disappointment to forge a long-lasting friendship past the partitions of the Bachelor home. Alexa went on in her social media assertion to make clear Jasmine’s Instagram caption that sparked all of the hypothesis:
She actually simply thought that was a cute caption and did not suppose a lot of it. Jay is gorgeous, sort, all the way down to earth and in addition very straight.
Alexa’s feedback fairly definitively set the document straight that she and Jasmine are shut buddies reasonably than romantic companions. Alexa, who shared with Folks that she is “fluid,” might effectively put an finish to all of the hypothesis relating to the previous Bachelor contestants. I simply hope all the eye will not harm Alexa and Jasmine’s friendship! Neither girl will likely be again as the subsequent Bachelorette. For now, Bachelor followers can simply return to speculating about what’s in retailer in the remainder of Peter’s season.
Since Peter’s finale reportedly adjustments till the final second and definitive spoilers have not hit the online about who Peter picks, followers must be on the sides of their seats for the two-night finale. The starting of the top of Peter’s season of The Bachelor hits ABC on Monday, March 9 at eight p.m. ET and wraps on Tuesday, March 10 at eight p.m. ET.
