The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison Dropped A Huge Bombshell On Kaitlyn Bristowe, And Her Reaction Was Adorable

Spoilers forward for the June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Best Seasons Ever, all about Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The second episode of The Bachelor: The Best Seasons Ever was all in regards to the main girl of The Bachelorette Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe. Though she was unforgettable for twists starting from having to beat out one other contender to be Bachelorette to sleeping with Nick Viall earlier than the fantasy suites, arguably the largest twist of the episode barely had something to do with The Bachelorette, however relatively one other ABC competitors sequence. Chris Harrison dropped a Dancing with the Stars bombshell on Kaitlyn, and her response was completely lovable.