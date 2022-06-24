The background of Anita Álvarez who ignited the alerts and the reason for the delay of the lifeguards in the Swimming World Cup

Anita Álvarez had to be rescued by her coach after fainting underwater at the World Swimming Championships (Photo: REUTERS)

Fortunately, the American swimmer with Mexican roots Anita Álvarez lives to tell his version of that dramatic moment that took place during the final of the free solo, one of the categories of artistic swimming, in the Swimming World Cup which takes place in Budapest. His fainting stunned everyone. Except for his coach, Andrea Fuenteswho did not hesitate to jump into the pool to rescue her.

Álvarez25, lost consciousness and was submerged for a moment at the bottom of the pool. His life was in great danger. Although it is not the first time something similar has happened to him. “We had this problem with this girl a year ago in Spain. I think they are more attentive, that’s good,” he explained. Cees-Rein van den Hoogenbandpresident of the Medical Committee of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), in dialogue with the Dutch newspaper NOS.

Anita Álvarez momentarily lost consciousness during one of his exercises in an Olympic qualifying tournament that took place in Barcelona last year. “This is the third time in total. So it’s time to carefully investigate what is going on with this girl, if she hasn’t already been done, ”he warned. Van den Hoogenband. “This happened to him once last year at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament when he was competing in a duet,” a US spokeswoman acknowledged.

An event of these characteristics occurred during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games with the Japanese swimmer Hiromi Kobayashi, who fainted when finishing a session and had to be rescued.

Andrea Fuentes, Anita Álvarez’s coach, was the first to help her (AFP)

That mishap has surely played a fundamental role in Fuentes react faster than the tournament rescuers, who they did not enter the pool right away to help her but they acted as stipulated in the regulations.

Anita sank to the depths, visibly fainted, but lifeguards are not allowed to act without the express authorization of the judges. “You can’t send the lifeguard into the water at anything. They reacted completely appropriately, I have seen the images again. Only that his coach was super fast, “he argued. Van den Hoogenband.

The FINA has released a statement explaining this regulation. “Only the judges, and only they, may give the order to jump into the pool to help a competitor. who was ill at that time. This protocol is for avoid any misunderstanding by the lifeguards,” said the document issued by the federation. However, as indicated by the agency, the current regulations will be reviewed to avoid similar situations or those that may have a fatal outcome.

Fuentes acknowledged that she jumped when she saw the lifeguards’ inaction: “It was a good substitute, really. I have thrown myself into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was thrown, ”she told the Spanish newspaper Brand. “Days before I had talked about the issue with the delegates of the International Federation and they told me: ‘The lifeguards are ready, you don’t have to mess it up’. But as soon as I saw that Anita finished the choreography and didn’t come out to breathe, I started yelling at them and they didn’t react. They were paralyzed, they panicked. That’s why I threw myself and it was as fast as I could, “he said in another interview with the World.

The organization of the World Swimming Championships did not allow Anita Álvarez to compete again after her incident (Photo: REUTERS)

Béla Merkely, head of the World Cup health service in Hungary, reiterated that the delay of the lifeguards occurred due to the regulations: “He did not indicate anything. Really, if he had indicated something, there would be little to jump into the water, since this would require the permission of the judiciary and the investigating judge, ”he clarified before the Hungarian media RTL. “When we saw this, the lifeguard in charge of the water rescue also ran to the edge of the shore and pulled the runner out of the pool together. According to the rules, the head judge gives permission to jump into the water, but since the athlete’s coach has already jumped into the water, the lifeguard made the right decision and jumped into the water as well.”

After the dramatic moment he starred in the pool, and due to his most recent background, Anita Álvarez was left out of the competition by order of the organization. The North American athlete had to be in the pools of the Margarita Island (Budapest, Hungary) this Friday but FINA did not authorize the United States to include her in its team and they had to find a replacement for him to complete the artistic swimming team.

“Anita is healthy and has been thoroughly evaluated by a medical team taking into account your previous tests and previous evaluations. Although the medical incident was shocking to all involved, we are grateful that Anita has no health problems”, reads a statement issued by the official USA Artistic Swimming account on Instagram, where they announced their withdrawal from the team.

The background in the 2008 Olympics: Hiromi Kobayashi had to be rescued after a routine (Photo: Gettyimages)

