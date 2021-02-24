The background of Tiger Woods at the wheel: from crashing at the door of his mansion to being stopped by the Police

Tiger Woods crashed on Tuesday in Los Angeles (Reuters)

Tiger Woods It was news again for an extra-sporting event. This Tuesday morning he suffered a serious accident in Los Angeles when he lost control of his vehicle and firefighters had to help him to free him. His agent confirmed that his life is not in danger, although he does have injuries on his legs for which he was operated on in a nearby clinic.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the North American athlete has starred in an incident of this kind: there are two close antecedents in the life of the best golfer of all time.

The first incident was in the early morning of November 27, 2009, when After an argument at home, he got into his Cadillac Escalade and crashed it in front of his Florida mansion.. At the time, his wife, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, was forced to use a golf club to break the rear window and help him out.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the athlete had collided with a fire hydrant and when he lost control he hit a tree in a residential area whose top speed is too low for this to happen. Windermere Police Chief Daniel Saylor intervened in the case and revealed to the news agency AP that the PGA star was unconscious at first, with serious injuries and that when he regained consciousness he was confused by the situation: “He was muttering, but did not say anything coherent”

“This situation is my fault and it is obviously embarrassing for my family and me,” said the American days later, in a statement posted on his official website. “I am human and I am not perfect. I will certainly make sure this doesn’t happen again. This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand that there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumors currently circulating about my family and I are irresponsible. “

Tiger Woods when he explained how he went from being arrested for “alcohol and drugs” to winning the Masters

However, in 2017 he again starred in a new scandal when Florida police arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence of toxic substances, alcohol and marijuana (IUD, in English), according to the first court documents.

As revealed by the report to which the Palm Beach Post, Tiger Woods tested negative on two breathalyzer tests which were practiced after being found by police agents in Jupiter, in South Florida (United States), at approximately 2 in the morning.

“The police had to wake up Woods, who was in the driver’s seat. The car was running, the brake lights were on, and the right turn signal was flashing. He could barely keep his eyes open. He told police he was coming from a golf event in Los Angeles. However, he changed his story several times about where he came from and where he was going.“Reported the local media.

The Police explained that Woods had “extremely slow and confused” speech. and you could see it “Weak, sleepy and could not walk alone”, according to the report. Despite this, and that Tiger Woods showed trouble walking in a straight line while they were running field sobriety tests, the breathalyzer and urine tests were negative, so there was no alcohol in his body.

In this way, the report reinforced the version of the golfer himself, who issued a statement to explain that the incident was the fault of a bad reaction to prescription drugs, as he insisted before the judge later. The final result of the toxicological analysis revealed his real problem: excruciating pain in your back that led you to consume a cocktail of medications made up of Vicodin, an opiate used as a pain reliever, and three other drugs whose names were never confirmed because officers misspelled them: “Soloxex, Torix and Vioxx.” Actually, it is believed that they were referring to Solax or Solox, Etorix and Viox. All sought to alleviate their pain and inflammation.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was a unexpected reaction to prescription drugs. I didn’t realize that the drug mix had affected me so strongly”, He excused himself then.

This Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old golfer lost control of his truck and rolled over in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, when he was traveling alone in his truck. According to the first reports there was no other vehicle involved, the firefighters had to help him and due to the injuries he had to be hospitalized and intervened.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Tiger Woods had an accident and was urgently hospitalized

Shocking images: this is the vehicle of Tiger Woods

The details of the Tiger Woods accident: “He did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs or any type of narcotic”

They spread the alert call of the first policeman who arrived at the scene where Tiger Woods suffered a serious accident