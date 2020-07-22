The bail plea of ​​a doctor who sent threatening letters to MP Pragya Thakur is rejected, he is in jail for 6 months

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected the bail plea of ​​a Maharashtra man who allegedly sent a threatening letter to Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur. A bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of ​​Dr. Syed Abdul Rahman, accused of sending threatening letters to Pragya during the hearing. Also Read – Shivraj said on Corona – Not yet gone to Corona, follow rules, changes made in shop timings

The bench said in its order that there is enough evidence against the accused. His argument is baseless that mother and brother have conspired against him. This information has been given by Neeraj Jain, counsel for the petitioner Rahman. It was argued on behalf of the accused that he has been in jail for the last six months. He is completely innocent and mother and brother conspired against him.

It was told from the government that there is enough evidence against the accused. After reviewing the case diary, the bench dismissed the petition. During the hearing of the petition, advocate Rameshwar Rao advocated on behalf of the government. Significantly, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh arrested Dr Syed Abdul Rahman, resident of Dhanegaon, Nanded, Maharashtra, on January 17 from his house in connection with sending threatening letters to Pragya. He is accused of sending an threatening letter written in Urdu to Pragya Singh Thakur in an envelope in October.

Upon investigation of the complaint, the ATS found that Syed Abdul Rahman Khan, who runs a clinic in Dhanegaon area, sent this suspicious envelope. He has been caught earlier in the charge of sending suspicious envelopes to the authorities.