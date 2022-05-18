The balance of Messi’s first year at PSG: the partner “kind to his eyes”, how he took the whistles against him and his revenge

Messi fulfilled his first year with PSG (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

There are only a few days left until the first season of Lionel Messi in it PSG come to an end. Next Saturday, the new champion of the Ligue 1 will host Metz at the Princes Park in what will be the final game of the year. Beyond the disappointment generated by the dramatic elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, the team he leads Mauricio Pochettino managed to at least be crowned with the local league.

After his abrupt departure from Barcelona, ​​the Rosario star is about to finish his first stage in the Paris club and the sports newspaper The Teamone of the most recognized in the country and who also harshly criticized Messi in several passages of the season, made a balance of what was the 2021-2022 for the captain of the Argentine team.

In the article, the medium indicates that Messi had “a more complicated first season than expected” and that “his influence on the Parisian game has been intermittent”. At the same time, they highlight that he showed a “less explosive” and “less fast” facet, but that after managing to recover from contracting COVID-19, he evolved in his role in the “construction” of the team. That’s why he finished with 13 assists, beyond the 11 goals he contributed between the domestic competition and international competition.

Beyond sports, the French newspaper referred to Messi’s adaptation in his new club and the relationship with his teammates in the locker room. They assured that he spends most of his time with two of his Argentine compatriots, both Angel Di Maria as Leandro Paredesbut also did new friends like Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Herrera and Verratti. In relation to the steering wheel, L’Equipe highlights that the Italian is “an extremely kind companion in his eyes”.

In addition, they put the focus on the dialogue that it maintains with Kylian Mbappé, who could be spending his last hours as a footballer for the Parisian team if he decides not to renew the bond and move, almost certainly, to Real Madrid. In the report, they emphasize that the world champion striker with France communicated “from the first day in Spanish.”

Messi with Mbappé, one of the players with whom he gets along best in PSG (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

If we talk about his life in the French capital, the article points out that, as was the case in Barcelona, ​​the player and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo prefer to spend time at their home in Neuilly together with their three children. They also point out that they prefer to go to eat at the residences of their friends Di María and Paredes, and that on some occasions he accompanied her partner to tour the city during the day.

Another aspect highlighted by the press in its analysis is how Messi lived the whistles he suffered against him in the matches that PSG played at home after failing to be out of the Champions League. “The Argentine was above all surprised by the scene, unprecedented for him. He did not understand that they whistled at him and his companions ”highlighted the media about this event that was repeated on more than one occasion.

Finally, looking to the future, they emphasized that the Rosario star wants revenge after the heavy defeat against Merengue in the top goal of the Parisian team and does not think about leaving the club.

“He has a contract until 2023 (with one more year as an option), and he only has one wish: to come back and do everything possible to win it next season. Despite the period of uncertainty behind the club’s backstage and the various rumours, he is actually planning PSG and nowhere else. He has no intention of starting from scratch in a new club five months before the World Cup (November 21-December 18) ”, concluded the media.

