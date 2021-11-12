The ball took on a strange effect and confused everyone: the unusual goal of Lebanon in the Playoffs

This Wednesday the activity started for the date FIFA and in Asia the brumbo were resumed at Qatar World Cup 2022. Among the most prominent parties stood out the triumph of Iran, leader of Group A, over Lebanon, who is fighting for a place in the playoffs, by 2 to 1. In that engagement there was an incredible episode due to the force of the wind.

They were playing 36 minutes of the first half when one of the players from the local team threw a cross from the left to the far post that, due to whose strength and direction, it seemed that it would go behind the arc. However, the force of the wind deceived everyone and the ball, instead of leaving the baseline, took a strange parable and fell into the area, right at the feet of Soony Saad.

The number 8 of Lebanon He dominated the ball, while the rival goalkeeper claimed that it had left, and before the inattention of his opponents he defined to establish the 1 to 0 partial. Then he WHERE he took his time and after several minutes reported that the goal was valid because the ball never went away.

Finally, Iran was able to reverse the score thanks to the goals of Azmoun and Nourollahi, both in the added time. This victory allowed the selected team to climb to the top of the Group A with 13 points in five games played and thus put themselves above South Korea, second with 11. Until now, when half of the Qualifying Round still remains, those two combined would be accessing the Qatar World Cup.

The third in the area, for the moment Lebanon with 5 units, he would play the playoff against Group B’s third group, Japan for now. That other area is dominated by Saudi Arabia, 13, and Australia, 10, who face this Thursday.

KEEP READING:

Scaloni gave clues about the team to play against Uruguay: the final test for Messi and the only one discarded

A Belgian star opened the controversy after being excluded from the selection for “his lifestyle”

Brazil receives Colombia with the aim of securing its ticket to Qatar 2022: time, TV and training

Ecuador will seek to settle in the classification zone against the bottom Venezuela: time, TV and formations