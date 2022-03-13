The Ballon d’Or will implement four important changes to choose its next winner

Lionel Messi is the top winner of the Ballon d’Or (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Since its creation in 1956, the Ballon d’Or has gained a lot of prestige and has become one of the most important awards on the planet. The top winner in the men’s branch is Lionel Messi, with 7 (his escort is Cristiano Ronaldo, with 5). In the feminine, on the other hand, the winner was never repeated during its nine editions.

Although the first big change occurred in 1995, when the award was allowed to be raised by foreign players who play in European football (in 2007 the spectrum was extended to players who play in any league on the planet), during this day the organizers of the event announced four important modifications at the time of choosing its next winner.

1- The entire season will be counted:

The Golden Ball will no longer be considered from January to December, which meant having to count two half seasons. This will begin to assess what has been achieved over a season, which will from august to july.

With this modification, it is worth noting that the Qatar World Cup will not count for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, since it will be part of the 2023 edition (the World Cup will be held for the first time at the end of the year).

This variant seriously complicates the chances, for example, of Lionel Messi. Rosario, who has seven awards in his house, has just been left out of the Champions League in the round of 16 (also in the French Cup) and only depends on his actions in Ligue 1.

2- Modifications to prepare the lists:

Lists of 30 for men, 20 for women and 10 for the Kopa (young player) and Yashin (goalkeeper) Trophies are currently being drawn up. “In order to present a selection of suitors as fair, indisputable and relevant as possible, we have acted to change the process,” they warned.

This step will no longer be exclusive to the editorial staff of France Football and L’Équipe to include other personalities, such as former Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba (He is the Ballon d’Or ambassador).

The voters who came closest to guessing the final result will also be added. in the last edition. They were the Vietnamese journalist Truong Anh Ngoc, the New Zealander Gordon Watson and the Czech Karolina Hlavackova.

3- Reduction in the number of voters:

As this item was recently enlarged to 170 countries, the organizers wondered “if small countries (those that do not have a great natural football culture or historical legitimacy and not always easy access to images of the main competitions) do not run the risk of lowering the level due to lack of knowledge”.

Thus, it was decided to limit the jury of notables to only the representatives of the first hundred countries of the FIFA ranking in the case of men and the top 50, in women.

4- Change of criteria:

In a note published in The Teamexplained that “the criteria frequently give rise to debates, we thought it appropriate to refresh the hierarchy of the constitutive elements in the vote for greater consistency and clarity”.

They argued that Criterion number 1 will focus mainly “on the individual performance and the resolute and impressive character of the contenders.” Then they stressed that football is a team sport, so the next criterion should be the performance of their club or team. To close, the third item will refer to “the type of player and his sense of fair play. Because setting an example also counts.”

