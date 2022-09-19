The Balloon World Cup: the striking competition that Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué devised, which is all the rage on social networks

The World Balloon Championship is one of the competitions that most amuses young people

The world of balloons devised by River Llanos y Gerard Piqué -what in 2021 it was seen by more than 8 million people– this year it goes for more: it will have national qualifying in Latin America, Europe and Asia, and the United States to determine the participants from around the world who will be measured in the great definition of October.

This will be the first time the Balloon World Cup will have qualifiers in Latin America, region where the competition comes from the hand of the popular and influential streamers Cosco y Momowho announced the Latin American edition of the tournament on their profiles.

Registration to participate in Balloon World Cup are made through challenges in TikTok @balloncuplatam. Those interested have to upload their video, choose any BZR Session to musicalize and using #BWCLATAM and the corresponding country hashtag, for example #BWCARGENTINA.

The final of all countries will be held in the City of Buenos Aires as the only regional venue, and can be followed via streaming through the channel Twitch of Cosco.

The five winners – of Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Brazil– will each represent their country in the final stage that will take place in the last days of October in spain. Each match of the Globe World Cup faces two players in a limited space and full of obstacles, the configuration of which varies as the rounds of the competition progress. The main objective: ensure that the balloon launched by the rival does not touch the floor.

The first edition of this eye-catching competition was held on October 14, 2021 in Tarragona, Spainand went around the world: it was seen by more than 8 million people, achieving a golden minute of 632,494 spectators. personalities like Shaquille O’Neal, Ellen Degeneres o Shakira echoed the event, which came to generate more than 300,000 mentions on social networks.

Momo and Coscu are the personalities that will follow the actions

Balloon World Cup Rules

– The goal of each player is to get the balloon to touch the ground. Every time he succeeds, he will receive a point.

– Matches last 2 minutes. The player who scores the most points in this time wins the match.

– You can only touch the balloon with your hand, if the balloon hits any other part of the body it will be a point for the rival.

– The balloon should always be hit in its lower half, never from the top down.

– When there is a tie during the two minutes of play, the match will be defined with ‘The Golden Globe’. In this modality, the players will play a duel indefinitely where they can touch the balloon with any part of the body, except the hands. Whoever makes the first point wins.

– In all matches there will be a referee who will have the last word on compliance with the rules and will validate the points.

– There is the “The Eye of the Globe”, which would be the VAR in football. A superslow camera will be able to solve doubts and controversies in the game.

– Only the final is 5 minutes.

