The Baltic countries and Poland began to prohibit entry to Russian tourists

People wait at the border crossing with Russia in Narva, Estonia (REUTERS/Janis Laizans)

Four of the five countries of the European Union bordering Russia began to reject Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed new restrictionswhile Finland decided to remain openalthough it has cut the number of consular appointments available to Russian travelers who want a visa.

The measure is added to a long series of sanctions and measures taken by the European Union or its member states since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation”.

The EU has banned all flights from Russialeaving only rail and road transport connections, and this month has agreed to limit the issuance of free movement visas in the Schengen zone.

Monday’s entry ban is aimed at tourists and excludes Russian dissidents seeking refuge in the EU, along with truck drivers, refugees and permanent residents of EU countries, as well as those visiting relatives.

On a cold and rainy Sunday in Narvaan Estonian border town with speakers of Russian origin making up more than 90% of its population, Russian citizens rushed in before new rules came into force.

A general view of the bridge over the Narva River at the border crossing with Russia (REUTERS / Janis Laizans)

Vadim Koralova 64-year-old retiree from St. Petersburg, had bought an apartment in Narva so that his daughter and grandchildren from Paris could visit him.

“I do not know what to do now. The border guard told me that I will no longer be allowed to come here.”he told the agency Reuters.

Fewer than a tenth of some 4,000 Russians entering Estonia daily are losing the right under the new rules, officials said.

“People of Russia, don’t try to cross the border, you are not welcome here, you must end the war against Ukraine and leave that beautiful country!” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevics tweeted.

BLOCK DIVISION

The issue of travel to the EU has divided the bloc, with capitals such as Berlin and Paris arguing that it would be counterproductive to ban ordinary Russians, a move advocated by kyiv.

Finlandwhose Prime Minister Sanna Marin earlier stated that Russian tourists should not travel to the EU during the war, said that such a ban could contravene the Schengen zone agreement that all countries respect the visas issued by other countries in the area.

Sanna Marin said such a ban could contravene the Schengen zone agreement (Olivier Hoslet/REUTERS/file)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed frustration at divisions within the EU and warned that many Russian travelers will now head for the Finnish border.

“There is a legal vacuum, and the legal vacuum is Finland”, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters In an interview.

“So it’s not entirely effective… but it’s still better than nothing,” he added. “I hope that sooner rather than later they have to do this too.”

For Mikhail Ivanov, a 35-year-old Russian citizen traveling by coach from St. Petersburg to Tallinn on Sunday, visiting friends in Estonia can be more complicated.

“I will still be able to get to Estonia through other countries”said to Reuters shortly after crossing into Narva.

Russia said it would retaliate against the restrictions but would not isolate itself from the bloc.

(By Andrius Sytas/Reuters)

