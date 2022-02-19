The Bank of Spain recognizes its first cryptocurrency platform: a new path is thus opened

For the first time in Spain, the Bank of Spain has recognized a cryptocurrency platform. It is Bit2Me, a company from Alicante that now has the validation of the registration of the Bank of Spain as First provider of services to exchange virtual currency for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets.

Bit2Me says that if they have been the first to be able to carry out these change tasks, it is because they were the first to have conversations and apply for registration to the Bank of Spain, in addition to having shown to offer a safe service for customers. This platform is the creator of the B2M token.

The Bank of Spain has spoken on many occasions about the risks of the crypto market, so starting to have platforms recognized by this public institution will help cryptocurrency users know where to turn. Bit2Me will not be the first to be validated. The goal is for cryptocurrency platforms to work together with institutions.

On the other hand, being recognized by the Bank of Spain in this new register, which is open, also implies that the transactions and the capital in the exchanges they will be better protected. At the same time, public institutions seek to have allies to pursue money laundering or the financing of illegal activities through cryptocurrencies.

New regulation for advertising

In addition, a month ago the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) announced a new regulation for advertising in the cryptocurrency sector. Today that regulation has entered into force.

From now on, advertising about crypto assets must be “clear, balanced, impartial and not misleading”, and that it will use “simple and easy to understand language”. The document stops especially at detail the conditions under which the references may be used to “high past returns”, a practice that he presents as something “to avoid”, but “if done”.

The period of time to which it refers must be expressly indicated, which must not be less than 12 months. And if just before, during or after said period there had been a greater percentage depreciation,** it must also be indicated**.